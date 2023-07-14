The Chicago White Sox are in baseball purgatory
By Chip Egan
The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a position that makes them look bad no matter what they do.
Faced with the reality of being qualified as sellers as the trade deadline looms just weeks away, should the White Sox move a number of players on the current roster, they would start the process of another rebuild around prospects the team could only hope turn into quality players.
Should the team not make any significant moves and run it back with mostly the same guys from this season, fans won't be too excited about the team's potential to win a title based on the results of the last two years.
Welcome to baseball's version of purgatory.
As it stands right now, pitchers Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn look like players the White Sox could parlay into some decent prospects depending on who they decide to trade with.
The Chicago White Sox are in a very tough spot at this point in 2023.
Rumors have Giolito heading out west to join the Los Angeles Dodgers while Lynn could be on his way south to the Texas Rangers.
Aside from Giolito and Lynn, the White Sox don't have much right now that would bring back a good return, and chances are other teams know it.
If New York Post reporter John Heyman's information is correct that Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, and Andrew Vaughn are players the White Sox will not part with, that doesn't leave much for the team to make a game-changing trade.
The White Sox are not able to deal from a position of strength as no one outside of Robert Jr. is having a season that would attract teams willing to part with quality players.
According to Fangraphs, aside from Robert Jr. (3.7), Cease (2.0), Giolito (1.7), Lynn (1.0), and Gregory Santos (1.0), no other players on the team have a Wins Above Replacement over 0.9.
Tim Anderson is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career but could benefit from a change of scenery. Knowing that, the potential suitors might offer the White Sox pennies on the dollar by not handing over top farm prospects in a trade.
Michael Kopech has dealt with injuries and inconsistency, Elvis Andrus is hitting just .208 with two home runs, Yasmani Grandal's defense is a liability, and Gavin Sheets, while able to provide some pop from the left side, might be attractive to a team looking for a designated hitter.
Perhaps bullpen help for someone could come in the form of Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman or Keynan Middleton.
The acquisition of pitcher Mike Mayers from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations could be a sign of changes coming.
Or it could end up being the only move the team makes such as it did last season when pitcher Jake Diekman came over to the southside in a deal with the Boston Red Sox on August 1.
General manager Rick Hahn told reporters earlier this month:
" "In the end, we're going to make a decision about what is best for the long-term health of the organization, with obviously the priority being placed on the here and now because this is the only year we can control. Ultimately, if you're overwhelmed by a potential return, that may tilt your balance more toward the future than the present.""
Whether or not the team will be "overwhelmed" by a deal remains to be seen. However, time is of the essence as the direction of the team hangs in the balance with what transpires before August 1.