It turns out former Chicago White Sox core player Eloy Jimenez is not doing well with the Baltimore Orioles

Maybe players thriving once they leave the Chicago White Sox is a myth.

First, it was Tommy Pham getting designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals after cooling off from a hot start once he was traded there.

Now, it is Eloy Jimenez's turn to prove leaving the Southside might not always bring greener pastures, even if it temporarily looks like it.

Jimenez was thriving for a bit after he was surprisingly traded at the deadline. He hit .296 with a .724 OPS in August. He got demoted after a .042/.148/.042 slash line this month. Jimenez continues to provide no power at all with just one home run.

The Orioles could live with his lack of putting the ball in the air despite having a slugger profile. What they could not live with was him going 1-for-24 over his last ten games. His flyball percentage was 13.7% with the White Sox. It improved only slightly to 20.8% with Baltimore.

His OPS+ went from 84 with the Sox to 71 with the Orioles. His bWAR was -0.5 with the Sox and improved to -0.2.

The Athletic recently reported that players who escaped the White Sox find life better in the big leagues. Former Sox starting pitcher Jake Peavy also echoed that sentiment.

Reynaldo Lopez, who is the poster boy for finding success after leaving the Southside, also shared his opinions of the dysfunctional mess the White Sox have become (a subscription is required to access the link).

Michael Kopech has become a dominant arm since going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he was starting to realize his potential toward the end of his time with the Sox.

he literally says at the start of the clip “the first thing told to me, is ironically the last thing told to me with the white sox”



the biggest thing mentioned in this appearance is kopech gaining conviction in his pitches and “change of scenery…might have been much needed” https://t.co/RtOn1Roqs7 — Sean Anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 17, 2024

A change of scenery was probably what Kopech needed. Lopez may have needed to hear another voice to help him become a good starting pitcher after failing with the Sox.

In the case of Eloy, he is just an injury-prone player who looks like a monster and hits like one who is afraid of them. While it looked like he was going to join Kopech and Lopez as players who found success once they escaped Jerry Reinsdorf's clown show, it turns out Eloy was one of the clowns that not even the Sox wanted.