Two early-season problems for the Chicago White Sox that won’t go away and one you shouldn’t worry about
Poor Bullpen
The bullpen isn’t doing the Sox any favors. When we say the bullpen can do some damage, it’s true but the damage is being done to the White Sox by their bullpen. Perhaps the guiltiest party is Deivi Garcia.
He heads into the White Sox first game against the Cleveland Guardians with an ERA of 18.90. That’s terrible and he may be on his way out the door. But overall, the group as a whole has not been that impressive, and unless major changes are made this season, this will not get resolved this season.
The White Sox did a lot of house cleaning in the bullpen this offseason. It’s a very new group of guys, minus a holdout or two so maybe it’s taking a while for things to come together. But it doesn’t look like this is the problem. It looks like a serious lack of talent is the reason for the problems that the White Sox are seeing with their bullpen.
So how do you fix it? You clean out the bullpen. But the White Sox have done already. Needless to say, the replacements for the guys they let go, like Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly, aren’t close to being as good as those guys were or are.
So, what is the one thing to not worry about?
Injuries
Injuries happen, as Sox fans we should know this. We should also be well-versed with those that get injured. Both Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, Jr. seem to be perpetually injured.
It’s only a matter of time before Yoan Moncada gets hurt. These guys represent the three most injured players who the White Sox currently have. Now, Jimenez could be back soon while Robert Jr. may not be back for a significant amount of time.
We are used to this so don’t sweat it.
There is a rash of injuries happening to all teams to start the year. There always is but we, as White Sox fans, had hoped that injuries would have not come to guys like Robert Jr. and Jimenez so early. It would have been even better if they could have made it through the season without getting hurt. That would have been ideal. But it didn’t happen.