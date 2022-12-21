White Sox News: Liam Hendriks trade rumor, Yasmani Grandal update, and more
The Chicago White Sox are in desperate need of new ownership. Until that happens, however, you are going to see them run like a team that doesn't care about winning. Right now, it is the only conclusion that we can come to.
With that in mind, the players can be better too. Yasmani Grandal was pretty much only terrible in 2022. He was a big reason why the team went 81-81 with no playoffs instead of making it as a 93 (or more) win team. He is a bounce-back candidate in 2023 but a lot of improvement needs to happen.
Part of that improvement is already starting to show with his health and off-season training. Grandal went on the White Sox Talk Podcast this week and spoke about it all with Chuck Garfien. It was incredible to listen when he talked about 2022, his off-season plans, and how he can help in 2023.
You don't normally get updates like this from stars like Grandal, especially coming off a really bad year. He owns up to his bad season and is doing everything he can (there were outside factors for him in 2022) to try and make it right this year.
Don't be surprised if Grandal plays well next year. He doesn't have the be the elite bat that he was in 2021 but he can be just one of the good players on the team. His comments on the podcast were really encouraging.
The Chicago White Sox are one of the most wildly run teams in MLB.
Liam Hendriks Rumors:
Liam Hendriks has been in White Sox trade rumors since the trade deadline. When they didn't move him at the aforementioned deadline, it wasn't that surprising. However, the rumors started to swirl again during this off-season.
On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post added fuel to the fire by saying that the New York Mets are incredibly interested. That started all of the trade speculations between the two fanbases. No matter what happens with Hendriks though, the White Sox better be greater for it.
Across MLB:
The hot stove is still cooking with gas across Major League Baseball. Most of the big boys are already signed but there are plenty of impact players still out there looking for new homes. With that in mind, don't be expecting much more from the Chicago White Sox.
The biggest story in Major League Baseball, however, is the story of Carlos Correa. He is reportedly leaving the Minnesota Twins to join the San Francisco Giants which is pretty awesome for the White Sox but there was something to be concerned about.
Correa had an issue with his physical so the presser to announce the signing and introduce him was delayed. Late at night/early in the morning, we found out that he is headed to the New York Mets instead now. Jon Heyman was the first on that news close to 2 AM Chicago time.
Major League Baseball is clearly a wild place. Hopefully, the White Sox can get back to being relevant in this wonderful league.