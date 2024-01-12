White Sox shockingly declined Atlanta Braves trade package for Dylan Cease
By Jon Conahan
The Chicago White Sox have made it clear that unless you're giving them a package they're interested in, Dylan Cease will likely be on the team this season. It makes sense given he has two years on his deal, but the question remains on what the White Sox are looking for in a package.
Reports have indicated that Chris Getz wants multiple top prospects back in return. Given that Cease has two-years remaining on his deal, it's understandable why he's looking for such a return.
The Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and others are interested in the right-handers services. At one point, the Atlanta Braves were interested in making a trade for Cease, but the White Sox declined their offer.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Braves made Vaughn Grissom available in these trade talks.
""During negotiations and after completing a five-for-one deal for reliever Aaron Bummer, the Braves spoke to the White Sox about Cease, according to league sources. Chicago is in need of middle infielders, and second baseman Vaughn Grissom was on the table. But Getz stuck to his asking price and Atlanta wasn't willing to offer the multiple high-end prospects needed to complete a trade. ""
It's uncertain what the rest of the deal would've looked like. However, Grissom might be the best prospect that gets offered back for Cease. The newly turned 23-year-old posted an incredible .330/.419/.501 slash line In AAA last season and has big league experience.
Considering Chicago needs a shortstop with the Tim Anderson departure, Grissom made a ton of sense for them,
Grissom was traded to the Boston Red Sox for Chris Sale and will now have a chance to earn a starting job with the Red Sox for the 2024 season.
The White Sox have time to move him and unless the right offer comes in, they don't look worried to have him on the team heading into Spring Training.