Predicting the White Sox All-Star reps as fan voting comes to an end

The Major League Baseball All-Star game is less than two weeks away, and this year’s festivities will be held in Philadelphia. Over the past several weeks, fans for all 30 teams have gotten the chance to vote their favorite players into the starting lineup for the Midsummer Classic, and those results are now in. The bench and pitcher slots are now in the hands of the players and coaches to decide. With no White Sox players starting the game despite a few deserving candidates, White Sox fans will likely have to deal with the reality of one or more deserving White Sox All-Stars being snubbed. Here’s who I think will be representing the White Sox in the 2026 All-Star game, as well as a couple unfortunate snubs.

Heading to Philadelphia: 3B Miguel Vargas

Of all the fantastic stories on the south side of Chicago this summer, none are more surprising or exciting than the development of Miguel Vargas into a true star. Just two years ago, Vargas couldn’t even hit his weight in his first stint with the White Sox after coming over in a deadline deal with the Dodgers. Now, he’s parlayed some swing changes into 19 home runs and a 133 OPS+ entering the weekend, ranking second to Rays star Junior Caminero in most offensive categories. Vargas leads the White Sox with 2.9 fWAR, and with Caminero set to start at third base, Vargas would be the logical choice for the second third base slot in the American League. What began as a battle for a long term spot on this roster has blossomed into an incredible breakout season for Vargas, and he should be rewarded with his first All-Star nod.

MIGUEL VARGAS HITS A WALK-OFF HOMER! pic.twitter.com/D5oBGsKmHg — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2026

Snubbed: SS Colson Montgomery

Former first-round pick Colson Montgomery burst onto the scene in a big way for the White Sox in 2025, and he’s picked up right where he left off this season. The 24-year-old enters the weekend leading all shortstops in home runs with 21, and he’s been one of the most consistent run producers in the White Sox lineup all season. That being said, Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. will be starting for the American League, and Tigers rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle also ranks in the top ten in baseball in fWAR, so he’s likely to claim a spot. A third shortstop on the roster would likely be between Montgomery and Bryan Rocchio of the Guardians, and with Vargas set to make the roster, I think Rocchio gets the nod here. Montgomery could very easily be named to the roster as an injury replacement, and it wouldn’t shock me at all if he does, in fact, make the roster, but it feels like the White Sox are going to end up with a couple snubs, and Montgomery feels more likely to be one than Vargas.

Headed to Philadelphia: RHP Davis Martin

White Sox righty Davis Martin has been the anchor of the team’s pitching staff so far in 2026, and I expect him to be rewarded for his contributions. The 29 year-old enters his Thursday start against Cleveland with a 3.00 ERA and a 2.92 FIP in 16 outings. Martin doesn’t have overwhelming stuff but he’s been excellent at out-guessing hitters this season, generating a 34% chase rate, and he’s walked just 6.3% of the hitters he’s faced. Martin uses a six-pitch mix to keep hitters timing off-balance and he’s allowed just six home runs this season, with half of them occurring in one brutal outing against the Yankees. Martin enters Thursday tied for fourth among AL starting pitchers in fWAR, and he’s a strong candidate for one of the spots on the AL pitching staff. I think it’s a near certainty that we’ll see him on the bump in Philadelphia.

Snubbed: 1B Munetaka Murakami

As much as it pains me to say this: I don’t see a path for Munetaka Murakami’s outstanding rookie season to be rewarded with an All-Star appearance anymore, barring injury. There’s no question Murakami has been among the top first basemen in baseball this season even after missing the entire month of June with a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, Blue Jays first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. has won the fan voting for first base, meaning he’ll start the All-Star game. Guerrero has had a down season and wasn’t likely to make the team otherwise, but his presence will take away a slot from a more deserving player. Ben Rice of the Yankees and Nick Kurtz of the Athletics are also in the mix at first base, and my gut says they’ll be chosen over Murakami, who has yet to return from his injury anyway.