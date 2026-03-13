Projecting new-look 2026 White Sox lineup that could shape future of the organization

Only two weeks remain until the White Sox head north to Milwaukee to begin the 2026 season. Several roster battles are still ongoing and many decisions have yet to be finalized, but it’s not too early to take a look at how the team could line up for the opener on the 26th. The White Sox have already announced that RHP Shane Smith will start the game on the mound, but let’s take a guess at the potential lineup and batting order for game one.

1. Chase Meidroth- 2B

The White Sox have tried a few different things with their leadoff spot so far this spring. Chase Meidroth, Luisangel Acuna, Curtis Mead, and even Andrew Benintendi have gotten a chance to take the top spot in the order in Cactus League play. I’m going with Meidroth here, who has walked eight times this spring and shown the ability to get on base at a high rate. He'll need to make some adjustments to be more consistent this season, but he should get regular at bats to start the year. If the White Sox want a more traditional speed approach, Acuna could get a shot here, but I’ll go with Meidroth to start the season.

2. Colson Montgomery- SS

Many teams reserve the second spot for their best overall hitter, and that should fall to Colson Montgomery this season. Miguel Vargas hit second at times last year, but the addition of Munetaka Murakami as a power threat should give the White Sox the ability to move Montgomery up in the order and optimize the number of at bats he gets. Montgomery should see more pitches to hit with extra reinforcements behind him. The White Sox hope his strong finish to last season will continue in 2026.

3. Miguel Vargas- 3B

One of the more well-rounded hitters in their order, Vargas has the potential to be a real run producer for the White Sox this season. His ability to get on base and hit for some power should slot in between the big boppers in the lineup, and his right-handed bat will also separate the two big lefties for the White Sox. Vargas has looked strong this spring as he looks to put together his first good full season after a midseason swing change last year. He will look to earn a significant role for the future with another step forward in 2026.

4. Munetaka Murakami- 1B

The White Sox big addition this offseason, Murakami brings legitimate game-changing power to the lineup, but it doesn’t come without questions. Murakami strikes out a lot and it’s fair to wonder whether or not he’lll make enough contact to stick at the big league level. Regardless, as one of the biggest power threats on the roster, he has a chance to be the team’s biggest run producer, and he should hit comfortably in the middle of the order.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI GRAND SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/S2LEWWNdT0 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 10, 2026

5. Austin Hays- RF

The other major addition to the lineup, Austin Hays brings a veteran presence and an all-star track record. He’s been locked in this spring and is currently tied for the team lead in home runs. While not primarily known as a power hitter, Hays could hit 15-20 if he stays healthy, and he’ll serve as an anchor in the White Sox order. With the White Sox likely to rotate players at DH, Hays could spend some time in left field, but may primarily play right to begin the season.

6. Andrew Benintendi- LF

After struggling through an oblique injury, Benintendi is back in the lineup and ready to go as he looks to put together a fully healthy season for the first time in a White Sox uniform. Benintendi has lost weight and feels ready to play a full season in the outfield, but should see significant time at DH as the White Sox look to keep his bat in the lineup. He’s a reliable bat from the left side when healthy, and could move up and down the lineup based on the matchup.

7. Lenyn Sosa- DH

Perhaps the most confusing player on the White Sox roster, Sosa brings legitimate power to the White Sox lineup but struggles to get on base and doesn’t have a defensive position. The recent injury to Kyle Teel could land Sosa more playing time in the DH role, where he can focus on contributing to the lineup. At his best, Sosa is a 20+ homer hitter that can provide a spark and punish strikes. I’d expect him to get a fair amount of playing time if on the roster.

8. Edgar Quero- C

Still just 22 years-one, Quero is the biggest benefactor of Teel’s early injury, and he’ll likely assume the everyday catching duties until Teel’s return. A switch hitter, the White Sox can comfortably start Quero against both righties and lefties, though he was much stronger against lefties in 2025. Quero’s offseason work at Driveline will be on display early for the White Sox, who will have Quero in the lineup early and often in the opening weeks.

9. Luisangel Acuna- CF

It seemed likely that Acuna would earn the primary reps in center field after the White Sox acquired him from the Mets in January, but a strong performance this spring has surely cemented that. Acuna is to provide speed and defense at several different positions, and is looking to become an offensive threat in the order. Should his spring success carry over, Acuna could find himself moving up in the batting order, but I think he’ll begin the season near the bottom. Still, he should get plenty of playing time and provide an interesting development for White Sox fans to watch.