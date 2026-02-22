White Sox debut for Munetaka Murakami offers fans exciting first glimpse

Baseball has finally returned, and it couldn't have come at a better time. After a long winter full of rumors and transactions big and small, the White Sox kicked off their first game of the spring with a win over their north-side counterparts. Munetaka Murakami made his in-game debut with the White Sox, and he showed excellent signs of the value he brings to the table.

Due to an accident on the I-10, Murakami almost didn't make it to the game on time. He was briefly listed as a healthy scratch, but was re-added to the starting lineup only a short while later. Being a healthy scratch in Spring Training isn't necessarily a giant deal, considering the lineup turnover is far greater than it is in the regular season, and Murakami was expected to enter the game upon his arrival, but it was a tumultuous beginning that ended in a successful day.

Murakami showed why the White Sox loved him in his debut

After making it just in time and starting the game, Murakami finished the afternoon going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including a two-run double in the fourth inning that helped break the game wide open. Murakami's double was lost in the sun by Cubs center fielder Seiya Suzuki, and just missed leaving the yard. It was not an empty Spring Training line padded by late innings chaos. Murakami's production came with the natural rhythm of the offense, contributing to an eight-run showing that featured power, traffic on the bases, and sustained pressure.

More importantly, the contact quality stood out. Both of Murakami's hits had exit velocities over 100 miles per hour. His third-inning single was 108.3 MPH, and his two-run double clocked in at 105.5. Nobody's worried about batting average in Spring Training, but the quality of contact and competitiveness of at bats are important. Murakami showed off his power in game one and demonstrated the kind of production he brings to the table. He fit right into the offense, and meshed well with other familiar faces in the lineup. Game one was a clear success.

Munetaka Murakami in his first Spring Training game:



2-3

108.3 MPH single

105.5 MPH double

2 RBI pic.twitter.com/KxfusDD6IE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) February 20, 2026

When assessing Spring Training ball, it's extremely important to keep the context handy. Pitching varies wildly here, and the timing is still developing. Pitchers have typically been at camp longer than hitters, and often are ahead at the beginning of the spring. But everyone is trying to shake off the rust of the winter, and a single afternoon in Arizona doesn't validate a roster decision or create a forecast for the season. First impressions matter though, and Sox fans are ecstatic that Murakami's first look in a White Sox uniform was a good one.

For a club looking to turn the page after a long winter of speculation, that's enough for right now. It may have only been one game, but it's the starting point we've all been waiting for. Those of us who have been around Spring Training before know that these games usually take a more casual tone than any regular season matchup. These games are about new teammates getting to know one another and building the foundation that can sustain them for the duration of the season. And for a single game that marked the return of baseball to the hearts of America, the White Sox day was a good one.