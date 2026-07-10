Red Sox announcers’ audible celebration rubbed it in after sweeping White Sox

The Chicago White Sox's schedule was set up perfectly for the team to roll into the All-Star Break on a high note. After splitting a tense four-game set with the Guardians in Cleveland last weekend, the Pale Hose were rewarded with a pair of bottom feeders visiting town to end the first half.

Well, the Boston Red Sox were bottom feeders, at least until the end of June. At that point, they swept the New York Yankees and have been on a heater ever since, with wins in 11 of their last 13 games. That now includes a three-game sweep of the White Sox, who simply couldn't get anything going against their opponent's red-hot pitching staff.

To add insult to injury, upon the final out of the third game, the Red Sox's radio broadcast team of Will Flemming and Will Middlebrooks could be heard audibly high-fiving while in awe of their once-struggling team's sweep of the AL Central leaders.

Unlike the Red Sox's recent opponents -- the reeling Yankees and always-hapless Angels -- the White Sox were supposed to be a step above the competition. Instead, they're just the latest victim to fall to Boston's buzzsaw.

White Sox's up-and-down offense goes completely silent against Red Sox, though Munetaka Murakami's return should help

The most problematic takeaway from this recent sweep is obvious: the offense couldn't get anything going. The White Sox scored just two runs in three games, including a 15-inning scoreless streak between the end of game one and the middle of the finale.

Practically no one had a good series at the plate. Sam Antonacci had four of the team's eight hits across the first two contests combined, and Colson Montgomery snapped a mini-funk with a multi-hit effort in the last game. Otherwise, there were basically no stand-out performances worth noting.

Luckily, Munetaka Murakami is returning to the fold after a six-week absence due to a hamstring strain. His prodigious power will be a welcome addition to a lineup that somehow managed zero extra-base hits against the Red Sox.

The pure results of this series have put the White Sox back in a virtual tie with the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. The good news is they'll draw the Athletics for the final weekend before the All-Star Break, who are 1-9 over their last 10. Meanwhile, Cleveland will draw the Marlins, who are on fire in July.

Bouncing back from this Red Sox disappointment against the A's would be a reassuring next step for this young team, as the White Sox will open the second half against a gauntlet of American League playoff hopefuls.