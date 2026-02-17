Roch Cholowksy just gave White Sox fans every reason to tune into college baseball

The White Sox had an active offseason, adding players like Munetaka Murakami, Anthony Kay, Sean Newcomb, and Austin Hays. As Spring Training gets underway, the vibe around camp is full of excitement and optimism about the team’s future. While the excitement of the offseason additions helped, the real catalyst for excitement was the draft lottery, which saw the White Sox land the first overall pick for the first time since 1977. UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, the current favorite to be the pick, began his season this weekend in a big way, giving White Sox fans every reason to tune in for the remainder of the College Baseball season.

Roch Cholowsky showed his tools during college baseball's first weekend

Cholowksy’s UCLA, the second-ranked team in the country, opened their season this weekend with a three-game series against UC-San Diego. In Friday’s opener, Cholowsky walked and hit a double off the top of the left-center field wall. He also made a stellar over-the-shoulder catch in shallow left field, demonstrating his strong defensive ability to go along with his impressive bat. After just missing his first homer Friday, he got it in his first at bat on Saturday, launching a first-pitch breaking ball over the left-field wall. Cholowsky hit another double on Saturday and flew out to the wall in his final at bat. Sunday’s game included a single and a walk.

Overall, Cholowksy finished his first weekend 4-for-12 with a home run, two doubles, and two walks. He flashed his potential for power, plate discipline, and defense over the course of the weekend. Cholowsky is praised by scouts as being a true five-tool player, and some have called him the best college shortstop prospect since Troy Tulowitzki. Cholowsky’s dad is a scout for the Cincinnati Reds, so he’s grown up around the game and has a very strong baseball background.

White Sox fans have every reason to follow Cholowksy this season as he’s the betting favorite to join the organization in July’s draft. UCLA will broadcast every game on B1G+, which can be downloaded on most smart-TV’s and costs $12.99 per month for a subscription. Select games may be available on other networks or nationally televised.

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron, perhaps the biggest competition for Cholowsky to be the top pick, hit two home runs this weekend during the Tide’s opening series. Lebron brings an impressive speed-power combination, with his only major question surrounding his ability to make consistent contact. If he shows growth in that area this season, he could certainly challenge Cholowksy for the top spot, and the White Sox will do their due diligence.

Having too many highly talented options is a good problem, and the White Sox are in an excellent position to add a very good player to their organization this summer. Whether it’s Roch Cholowsky, Justin Lebron, or someone else completely, White Sox fans have a reason to be excited and pay attention to the new college baseball season.