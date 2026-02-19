Shingo Takatsu's wild Munetaka Murakami prediction will leave White Sox fans giddy

As Spring Training’s second week rolls along, all eyes in Glendale have been focused on Munetaka Murakami and his stateside arrival. The White Sox shocked the baseball world and added Murakami on a two-year, $34 million deal this offseason. His early batting practice sessions have demonstrated his game-changing power ability, and he’s received high praise from observers. Shingo Takatsu, former White Sox closer and Murakami’s manager for several years in Japan, attended White Sox camp earlier this week and made a lofty prediction for Murakami’s big league career.

Speaking with CHSN’s Chuck Garfien this weekend, Takatsu was asked how many home runs he believes Murakami can hit at the big league level.

.@ChuckGarfien caught up with former White Sox closer Shingo Takatsu who managed Munetaka Murakami in Japan.



When asked how many home runs Mune could hit in the Major Leagues, he was quick to answer: "55" 👀 pic.twitter.com/U5sJJbY41Y — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) February 15, 2026

“55.” Takatsu said. Though he and Garfein both laughed after his answer, Takatsu was asked if he’s serious.

“I’m sure he can adjust well,” Takatsu said through a translator. “And I’m sure he will do good, if not hit 55… I don’t want to give you a big number but I’m sure that’s possible.”

Takatsu's prediction would be a historic accomplishment for Murakami

Murakami coming to the major leagues and hitting 55 home runs in his first season would be more than remarkable. It would be historic. Pete Alonso currently holds the rookie record with 53 home runs in 2019. Murakami breaking that would instantly make him one of the superstars in major league baseball and his White Sox contract would look like a complete bargain. I’d recommend being a bit more reasonable with your expectations.

Murakami will almost certainly need some time to adjust to big league pitching and life in the states. The White Sox know the ceiling Murakami possesses, but I’d think a 25 or 30 homer season in his rookie year would make the organization very happy.

Shingo Takatsu managed Murakami for five of his eight years in Japan, including his MVP seasons in 2021 and 2022, so Takatsu is very familiar with what Murakami brings to the table. If Murakami hits 55 home runs in a season at any point during his White Sox tenure, he’ll become the first player in franchise history to accomplish that feat. Albert Belle is the White Sox current single-season record holder with a 49-homer season in 1998. Murakami could become the first 50-homer player in franchise history and immediately cement himself as a franchise icon.

All eyes will be on Murakami as the 2026 season gets underway. White Sox fans should be excited to watch a player with his upside in the lineup each and every day, but will need to make sure to keep their expectations in check. Derek Shomon, Ryan Fuller, and the White Sox hitting staff are excited to work with Murakami and unlock the superstar potential they know is there.