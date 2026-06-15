Slugging White Sox top prospect earns well-deserved promotion amid power surge

As the White Sox wrapped up another impressive series win, this time over the two-time defending champion Dodgers, the vibes in Chicago were at an all-time high. A flurry of good news came after the game as well, as Will Venable announced that Kyle Teel and Noah Schultz will head out on rehab assignments this week. White Sox fans got good news on the minor league front as well, as a long-awaited promotion for top prospect Caleb Bonemer has finally come to pass.

White Sox have promoted Caleb Bonemer to Double-A Birmingham — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 14, 2026

Bonemer, 20, burst onto the scene in 2025 after being selected by the White Sox in the second round in 2024. Bonemer posted an .874 OPS between two levels en route to winning the Carolina League MVP award in his debut season. He began his age-20 season at the High-A level, where he continued to cement himself as one of the top prospects in the White Sox system, and a consensus Top 100 prospect.

Bonemer has become more of a power threat in 2026

It’s been a bit of a shift in Bonemer’s profile this season, as he’s turned into more of a pure power hitter. His batting average plummeted from .281 in 2025 to .238 so far this season, but his OPS has jumped to .937 thanks to his 18 home runs in 61 games. Bonemer made headlines earlier this season with his monster home run against rehabbing Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Despite the increase in his slugging numbers, Bonemer’s slight dip in on-base percentage and increased strikeout rate caused a bit of a delay in his promotion. His strong play over the past week showed the White Sox what they needed to see to make the move.

Bonemer will be 20 years-old all season, so he’ll be quite a bit younger than the average player at the Double-A level and it’ll be a great test for him. He’s unlikely to impact the major league roster this season, but a strong performance in Double-A could firmly put him among the top ten prospects in the sport. The White Sox will hope Bonemer can cut down on the strikeouts and continue to impact the lineup with his power to turn himself into a well-rounded hitter.

Bonemer’s move to third base seemed to answer the question of his long-term fit positionally, but Miguel Vargas’s breakout season may be casting some doubt on that. That’s not a question the White Sox need to answer immediately though, and the priority remains developing Bonemer into a hitter that can impact the big league lineup.

If his progress continues in the right direction, he’s quickly going to find himself among the best young talents in baseball, and the White Sox will be able to chalk up a massive win for their player development staff.