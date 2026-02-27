Surprise Andrew Benintendi injury update has White Sox outfield mix in trouble

One of the major question marks for the White Sox entering Spring Training surrounded their outfield group. An already-thin group lost Luis Robert Jr. in a trade this Spring, though a couple moves were made to address the depth. With multiple outfield spots seemingly up for grabs, the White Sox figured to have an interesting competition, but early injuries have derailed things and put a likely weak spot even further in flux. Veteran outfielder Andrew Benintendi, originally scheduled to be in Friday’s spring lineup against the Rangers, was scratched with what the team is calling right side soreness.

White Sox say Andrew Benintendi was scratched with right side soreness — James Fegan (@JRFegan) February 27, 2026

Benintendi became not only the second injured White Sox outfielder, but the second outfielder to encounter a right side injury in the past week. OF Everson Pereira, who seemed to be the frontrunner to land a roster spot, has yet to play in a Cactus League game after being scratched from the lineup during the team’s spring opener last week. Manager Will Venable originally called Pereira’s injury precautionary, but his absence the past week seems to indicate a more serious issue than originally thought. His absence makes the White Sox roster decision even tougher.

Benintendi, who figures to receive a fair amount of time in the outfield and at DH this season, will now be set back by an injury for the second straight year. An update has not been provided yet, but an oblique strain would likely wipe out most of Benintendi’s spring. He’d been off to a solid start, going 3-for-7 with a pair of doubles and several instances of loud contact.

White Sox could be missing multiple outfielders on Opening Day roster

At this point, the White Sox need to prepare for a scenario where both Pereira and Benintendi begin the season on the Injured List. Veteran free-agent signee Austin Hays would likely take the primary reps in left field, and Luisangel Acuna seems like he’ll get a shot to open the season in center. Brooks Baldwin, despite coming up as an infielder, has mostly played outfield the past two seasons and could see the primary reps in right field to begin the year. Defensive wizard Derek Hill could claim the bench outfield spot, and the White Sox would have a decision to make about the final bench spot. They could keep an NRI corner outfielder like Jarred Kelenic, Dustin Harris, or Lamonte Wade, or perhaps keep both Lenyn Sosa and Curtis Mead with Sosa getting more time at DH.

Regardless, losing Benintendi’s bat in the lineup for any amount of regular season time would be a tough blow for the White Sox, who could certainly use another 20 homer threat in their order. Hopefully, both Pereira and Benintendi can get back to full strength before too long and get back into Cactus League action before the season begins. Otherwise, the White Sox may need to scour the waiver wire and the trade market for outfield reinforcements.

Let’s hope these are the only bites by the injury bug this spring and the White Sox can head into the season healthy as they quest for another big step forward in 2026.