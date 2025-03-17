Tanner Banks' trade has yielded a talented Chicago White Sox prospect to keep tabs on

The Chicago White Sox farm system has received many rave reviews lately.

MLB Pipeline gave the latest as the publication ranked the Sox prospect pool sixth best and ranked six prospects on the top-100 list.

Some of the White Sox's top prospects have seen time in big-league camp this spring, with a few players, like Kyle Teel, still trying to make the team.

The Sox have a few under-the-radar prospects who soon could be with the team in the next couple of seasons to be the beginning of the new nucleus of players the White Sox build around.

One Chicago White Sox prospect to watch for this season

William Bergolla is ranked as the White Sox's 16th-best prospect in the organization, and he could be up with the Sox as soon as next year, with MLB.com having a 2026 ETA.

Bergolla was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies last season at the trade deadline in the deal for left-handed reliever Tanner Banks. In 89 games at Jersey Shore (Phillies org) and Winston-Salem, Bergolla showed his ability to hit by hitting .300/.359/.381 for an OPS of .740.

The Phillies have one of the better development staffs in baseball and Bergolla could prove to be a steal for the Sox. Bergolla has an above-average hit tool (55/80) and a plus run tool (60/80), which could help him be a top-of-the-line option.

Bergolla’s batting average jumped 21 points when he was traded over, going from .295 while at Jersey Shore to .316 at Winston-Salem.

A fantastic spring from Bergolla

The now 20-year-old Bergolla was not a non-roster invite this spring and spent his time on the minor-league side of camp. In the eight games, Bergolla has played this spring, he has done well, slashing .455/.462/.636 for an OPS of 1.098.

What has been more impressive in Bergolla's spring outside his .455 average is he hasn't struck out in his 11 at-bats (13 plate appearances) this spring.

Why Bergolla could prove to be important in the next few years?

Bergolla is primarily a second baseman but can also play shortstop, which brings him a ton of value. The White Sox's current option at shortstop is Colson Montgomery, who was recently optioned down to Triple-A and will not open the year with the team.

The one question surrounding Montgomery is, can he be the Sox's long-term shortstop? If he isn't, then Bergolla could be the next in line to be the guy.

Bergolla will likely begin his season at Double-A, where he'll get to be the everyday second baseman or shortstop. If he can put up the numbers he did last season and this spring, he could quickly jump to Triple-A.