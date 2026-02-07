No matter the team's record, White Sox fans can always expect fantastic giveaways throughout the season at Rate Field. Last season, Sox fans were blessed with the 1959 Comiskey Park AM/FM radios, replicas of the famous ballpark that paid homage to the “Go Go White Sox” of 1959. There were also multiple giveaways celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2005 White Sox, which won Chicago its first championship in 88 years. These highly anticipated giveaways drew droves of Sox fans to the ballpark two hours before game time and were considered a success overall. The White Sox released their 2026 promotional schedule last weekend at Soxfest, and it looks like another solid year. Here are the five best:

Number 5: Southpaw “67” bobblehead.

Well, it seems like the “67” meme will never end at this point. Looking to cash in on the viral internet craze, the Sox are promoting this item as a part of their “Kids’ Opening Day” celebration on April 4th against the Blue Jays. Southpaw, the lovable Chicago mascot, is seen performing the viral hand gesture associated with the meme. The younger generation is sure to love it. And the adults? Well.... there are other promotional days.

Number 4: White Sox Wooden Domino Set

This may be my most controversial pick on the list, but I think a domino set is unique. Aside from cheaply made jerseys, this giveaway is the most practical, as they can be used to play board games. No, it probably won’t get fans rushing to the seats to grab this set, but those who do pick it up will keep it in their homes forever. It's an interesting change-of-pace from the usual giveaways

Number 3: Colson Montgomery Bobblehead

Love it! The Sox are embracing the youth of this team, and no young player is more talented than Colson Montgomery. By the time of his giveaway on June 13th, Montgomery could be in all-star contention, and could see a flock of fans showing up to not only collect the bobblehead, but watch their favorite player perform. Hopefully this is the first of many Colson Montgomery giveaways and Sox fans can celebrate a long career of achievements.

Number 2: America’s 250th Anniversary Celebratory T-shirt

As America ramps up to celebrate its semi-quincintennial on July 4th, the patriotic spirit will be at an all-time high. The White Sox will spend the fourth on the road, but the June 27th giveaway T-shirt featuring the throwback White Sox logo looks sharp. Nothing is more American than the game of baseball, which even referred to as the “national pastime.” This one is a must-have for patriotic Sox fans.

Number 1: Bobby Jenks and A.J. Pierzynski 2005 World Series Celebration Bobblehead

Last July 4th, White Sox fans mourned the legendary reliever Bobby Jenks, who passed away at age 44 from cancer. Jenks is, of course, most known for being a key member of the 2005 World Series Championship team. With Jenks on the mount, Juan Uribe threw out Orlando Palmeiro at first to clinch the 2005 World Series, and the subsequent camera shot of Jenks and Pierzynski embracing has been a prime piece of memorabilia. The celebration of the two will now be cast in clay and available via giveaway on April 5th.