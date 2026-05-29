The fastest-rising White Sox prospect has earned a well-deserved promotion

The first two months of the MLB season have been overwhelmingly positive for the White Sox. The major league team enters Friday’s action at 29-27, currently in a playoff position, and several young players have already made their arrival on the south side. For a team in the final stages of a rebuild, however, developments on the farm system are arguably more important than the wins and losses on the big league roster. Among the early standouts in the White Sox system is a pitcher who is showcasing the electric stuff that inspired the White Sox to take him, and he’s just earned a well-deserved promotion.

Last year Gabe Davis ended a difficult junior season in the Oklahoma State bullpen.



Now he’s not only thriving as a starter in the White Sox system, he’s already earned a promotion to Double-A Birmingham https://t.co/tN3kfx3PGJ — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 28, 2026

Right-hander Gabe Davis was selected in the 5th round by the White Sox in the 2025 MLB draft and he’s already opening eyes this season. Davis spent three years at Oklahoma State, primarily in a bullpen role, before being drafted. His statistics in college were unimpressive, but the White Sox saw potential in a 6”9 right-hander with a fastball that touches triple digits. Davis wanted to be a starter in college, but injuries and underperformance led to his demotion to the bullpen, so questions remained about his role as he began his pro career. The White Sox have given Davis the opportunity to start, though his career-high of 45.1 innings in college certainly require an innings-limit to be in place.

Gabe Davis is turning heads in his first professional season for White Sox

Davis didn’t join an affiliate during his draft season, instead taking time to work on his mechanics and position himself strongly for 2026. He opened 2026 at the High-A level and has performed strongly in eight outings. Through his first 27.1 innings of pro ball, Davis holds a 2.63 ERA and 33/7 K/BB ratio. Opponents are hitting just .222 against him this season and he’s done an excellent job of limiting baserunners. He’ll now head to Double-A Birmingham, where he’ll make his first start at the level on Saturday. At 22, this promotion puts him on a good track to reach the big leagues as soon as 2027. The rest of this season will be about building his inning count and getting experience at the upper levels of the minor leagues.

Davis, when asked by Sox Machine’s James Fegan about his start to the season and promotion, said:

“Just to know that the last three years at Oklahoma State didn’t go to waste, and my dream is coming to fruition. I didn’t really get the chance to prove myself at Oklahoma State, to show everybody, my coaches there, that I could be a dominant starter for them.”

As Davis continues to dominate and improve, he’s answered the questions about whether he’ll remain a starting pitcher, and I expect his prospect stock to rise accordingly. He entered the season ranked 25th on the White Sox Top 30 prospects list on MLB Pipeline, and I think he has a case to break the top ten on the midseason update.

As White Sox fans make dream future lineups and depth charts, I’d encourage them to not forget about Gabe Davis, whose strong start to the season could be indicative of a bright future in Chicago.