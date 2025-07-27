These 5 reasons for the White Sox to keep Luis Robert Jr. are weak

It sounds like the Chicago White Sox may not trade Luis Robert Jr. by the July 31st trade deadline.

FanSided's baseball insider, Robert Murray, is reporting that the team is operating under the assumption that they will have Robert Jr. under contract for two more seasons. That means the organization is in no rush to trade him for whatever they can get.

Additionally, ESPN's Buster Olney has reported that it is unlikely the club trades him before the deadline. ESPN has also been inaccurately pushing this narrative that it is almost impossible to trade Robert Jr. becuse of his performance this season.

While Robert Jr. has inarguably had a disappointing season, he still has enough tools to help a contender. New York Post insider Jon Heyman, USA Today's Bob Nightengale, and The Athletic have all reported many teams showing interest in acquiring the talented, but inconsistent centerfielder.

The White Sox seem hung up on the return package

The Athletic's report also stated that the organization turned down two offers from aggressive suitors as they hope his recent hot streak fetches something a bit better in a deal.

It makes sense given Robert's improved play this month. He has a wRC+ of 174 in July, but his trade value will never be as high as it was after 2023.

Potential trade partners are not a fan of Robert's injury history and his underwhelming production this season. Who can blame them? After an electric start to the second half, Robert has once again been missing time with groin tightness and has not been available to the White Sox this week.

While the recent hot stretch is rekindling hope in the front office of getting a monster haul, it's also reigniting hope among a portion of the fan base that the team will keep the 27-year-old centerfielder. Some are even hoping he comes back next year.

Tell me if I’m way off the mark here. But I’ve been thinking about this.



If scraps are the only thing the White Sox can get for Luis Robert Jr. right now, they should keep him, pick up the team option, and run it back next year. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 25, 2025

While I don't think White Sox fans should be fooled by Luis Robert Jr.'s strong start to the second half, there is now a legitimate contingent of people that want to keep him for 2026. I just think those people are using five weak reasons to justify that belief. Here are some of the most commonly used arguments.

1) "Someone needs to play centerfield"

I've had a lot of people bring up the idea that the White Sox will need a centerfielder if Robert Jr. is moved. Robert Jr's range in center is one reason he still has some trade value despite having a 0.6 fWAR and .636 OPS.

I agree that the White Sox currently do not have a future option in center field, but this is also a rebuild. The team can always sign a cheaper bridge option until they draft or sign the future in center field in international free agency.

For the rest of 2025, Brooks Baldwin and Michael A. Taylor can handle the workload.

2) "The 2026 payroll can easily absorb his $20 million option"

The White Sox have just one guaranteed contract on the books for next season. That is Andrew Benintendi's $17.1 million salary. The team reportedly would love to get out from under that deal.

The belief is that Robert Jr's option is a mere drop in the bucket since Chicago does not have many financial obligations in 2026.

What is being missed that the White Sox could spread that $20 million around on players to help the 2026 team continue to grow instead of tying it to a player batting .206.

If you are scared about GM Chris Getz finding players in free agency, then I think you have a valid fear. However, this year's signings have worked outside of Josh Rojas, who is hitting .173. Otherwise, Mike Tauchman has been a solid hitter at the top of the order. Austin Slater has solid production against lefties (the whole reason he was signed). Michael A. Taylor has also been solid defensively to help back up the young pitching staff.

It would be nice to free up that money and spend it on another group of solid veteran players to help this young core continue to grow and learn how to win.

Also, Luis Robert Jr is due a $5 million raise next year. His overall production has not warranted such a bump in pay.

3) "Robert Jr. might rebuild his value if he stays hot in the second half"

It would be sound logic to think that a hot July through September would be enough to rebuild Robert's trade value...if he did not have an extensive injury history.

Robert Jr. is always going to spend a significant portion of time on the Injured List. He has already had his traditional stint this year, even though it didn't last very long.

If he suffers a significant injury as the season wraps up, then the team is paying him his $2 million buyout to go away and the White Sox lose a trade asset who still hits left-handed pitching well, runs the bases well, and plays elite defense at a premium position.

It's disappointing that the White Sox could be trading him for pennies on the dollar. But the injury risk is too great to lose him for nothing. His groin issue kept him out of the lineup on Friday and Saturday against the Cubs.

Teams trading for Luis Robert Jr. are always going to be tentative because of his injury history, and that's going to drive the price down.

Luis Robert Jr is not in the starting lineup

for the White Sox due to a tight groin (no trade). — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 25, 2025

4) "I still love watching Luis Robert Jr."

I still love watching Luis play, too. But at some point, that love can turn into just being a glutton for punishment.

While it is fun to see Robert Jr. go on a heater and take over games single-handedly, he almost always follows it up with a miserable slump. When Robert was hot back in April, he proceeded to go into a slump that required him to be removed from game action to work on his swing in the batting cages.

I advise those of you in the pro-Luis Robert Jr. camp not to let your heart blind you to what he has been for the past year and a half. He is an inconsistent and injury-prone player. 2023 might have just been his career season and nothing more.

Robert Jr. is more likely to keep breaking your heart than return to his superstar ways.

5) "The White Sox will get scraps for him in a trade"

It won't be the rebuild accelerating haul White Sox fans once dreamed of, but whatever prospects the Sox get in return for Luis Robert Jr. is still better than nothing.

It is hard to see owner Jerry Reinsdorf authorizing $20 million on a player hitting under .210. He once openly complained about the idea of his fellow owners doing that.

If the Sox don't have reason to pick up Robert's option this offseason, they may lose him without getting any prospects in return. I find it highly unlikely Robert Jr. will return on a lesser deal if the team declines his option. He probably looks for a the change of scenery in that scenario.

He is only under club control through 2027. The club control no longer matches up with the competitive timeline. Everyone is hoping that in 2027, the team will be competitive again. That would be the final year of club control. He is represented by Scott Boras, so it is unlikely an extension would be worked out if he did have a strong half.

That is why he must be traded.