Are the White Sox seriously considering keeping Luis Robert Jr. past the deadline?

Only a week remains until the 2025 MLB trade deadline, and the status of outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is one of the biggest questions on the mind of Chicago White Sox fans.

Robert, just two years removed from a 38-homer season, entered the year with a goal of showing everyone that 2024 wasn’t the real him.

With trade rumors dating back to the offseason surrounding Robert, the White Sox held onto him into the season and took the gamble that he’d regain his 2023 form.

Unfortunately for Robert and the White Sox, 2025 just hasn’t been the kind of season either of them hoped for. He's batting .206 with 10 home runs and an OPS of .636.

With only two expensive option years left on Robert’s contract, it seemed a near certainty that the White Sox would trade Robert for whatever return they could get and officially close the chapter on the Rick Hahn rebuild.

As the deadline gets closer, however, Robert being dealt may not be a sure thing anymore.

Are the White Sox going to keep Luis Robert Jr.?

Earlier this week, Buster Olney of ESPN predicted that Luis Robert would not be traded ahead of the July 31st deadline. Olney thought the White Sox would instead opt to pick up the option on his contract and again hope for a bounceback in 2026.

In a piece for The Athletic from Katie Woo, Will Sammon, and Patrick Mooney, the idea is once again mentioned that holding onto Robert and picking up his option could be the decision from Chris Getz and the White Sox.

A week ago, I would’ve thought there was zero chance of that happening, but two national media outlets reporting on this possibility in one week is worth paying attention to.

Chris Getz has rebuffed every offer he’s received for Robert so far, and it’s possible that nobody ever meets his lofty asking price. Robert is currently riding a nine-game hit streak and has looked like a new player since coming back from his 10-day IL stint. If Getz and his staff believe Robert’s recent play is sustainable, they could elect to hold onto him until the offseason, or even next year’s deadline.

Luis Robert Jr.'s hit streak is up to NINE games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jPLEz4Mixo — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) July 24, 2025

Of course, this could always be a leverage play. If other teams believe the White Sox are okay with holding onto Robert, they may be willing to step up their offer.

It's unrealistic for the White Sox to pick up Luis Robert Jr.'s option

Should the White Sox pick up his option, they’d owe Luis Robert Jr. $20 million in 2026.

With one of the smallest payrolls in baseball, the White Sox could certainly afford a $20 million commitment should they so choose. In my opinion, however, this is unlikely.

Jerry Reinsdorf is not exactly known for giving out large chunks of money, and Robert’s performance the past two seasons has not been that of a $20 million player. Sure, the past couple weeks have been better, but Luis has had hot streaks before, and he could very easily fizzle out again down the stretch.

Electing to hold onto Robert at the deadline and then declining his option and letting him walk would be horrendous mismanagement by Getz. The White Sox have received offers, so we know the trade interest in Robert is there.

NY Post report Jon Heyman reported earlier this week that as many as eight teams have expressed interest in Robert. It’s not a lack of interest, but rather, a lack of quality offers that have led to Robert still being on the White Sox.

Robert’s overall poor performance and questionable market have left Chris Getz with really only two options. A.) Trade Robert now for the best offer you get, or B.) commit to picking up his option and take the gamble that he bounces back.

Knowing what I know about Jerry Reinsdorf and how he operates, I think the chances of Robert’s option being picked up are slim to none. That means Luis Robert will likely be on another team by August 1st.

The clock is ticking for Chris Getz to make his decision. It’s best for all sides if Robert’s hot streak continues for the next few days and someone finally overpays the White Sox for his services.