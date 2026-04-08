What White Sox fans must know about the former Guardians pitcher they just swiped

Less than two weeks into the 2026 MLB season, it’s far too early to draw any definite conclusions about the Chicago White Sox. But the early returns haven’t looked promising on the pitching front. The White Sox entered Tuesday’s game against the Orioles with the second-highest team ERA in baseball, only ahead of the Washington Nationals. The team turned to waivers to add reinforcements to the pitching staff earlier this week, claiming left-hander Doug Nikhazy from the division-rival Guardians and optioning him to Triple-A.

A former second-round pick joins the White Sox organization

Nikhazy, 26, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Guardians out of Ole MIss. He debuted in the Guardians organization as a starting pitcher in 2022, posting a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts. His 79 walks in 102.1 innings, however, were way too many, and the Guardians looked for him to improve his command. Unfortunately, he walked 73 hitters in a similar sample size in 2023. Nikhazy has made strides in the control department in each year since, with his best minor league season coming in 2024, where he posted a 2.98 ERA in 123 innings and reached Triple-A. He reached the big leagues in 2025, but allowed six earned runs in just four innings and was designated for assignment by the Guardians after not making the Opening Day roster this season.

Nikhazy won’t overwhelm any hitters with his velocity. His fastball sits 90-93 and occasionally touches 94, but he locates it well enough that it can still be an effective pitch. His strengths are the high-spin offspeed pitches he throws, and his funky arm angle is reminiscent of fellow White Sox pitcher Brandon Eisert, who saw a significant role on the 2025 roster. Nikhazy started in 89 of his 96 minor league appearances, but heads to a Charlotte Knights team with an already-stacked rotation, so I’m wondering if he’ll operate in a multi-inning relief role.

Doug Nikhazy, 26, is an interesting DFA.



The LHP has 2 option years and is a funky arm.



He has outlier release characteristics, similar to Brandon Eisert.



While the velo and strikes are a bit of a concern, the secondaries, weird release, + options make him intriguing. pic.twitter.com/rwewMkEJas — Remi Bunikiewicz (@RBunikiewicz) March 30, 2026

At 26 and with a high draft pedigree, Nikhazy is exactly the kind of low-risk gamble the White Sox can afford to take, and he could serve as important depth should any left-handers in the White Sox bullpen require an IL stint. The Guardians are known for their pitching development, so the idea that the White Sox can revive Nikhazy’s career after the Guardians couldn’t may be far-fetched, but it’s definitely worth a try. No team ever feels like they have enough pitching depth, and the White Sox added to theirs at an affordable price.

The White Sox pitching staff was significantly better the second time around this week, and fans will hope this is closer to the White Sox team we’ll see throughout the season. Still, it never hurts to add reinforcements. It’s a long season, and you never know when you might need them.