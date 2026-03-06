2 unexpected White Sox players who have earned a roster spot with a strong spring

With a majority of the White Sox Opening Day roster already in place, the team didn’t come into camp with more than a handful of roster battles. Despite this, the White Sox added several players on non-roster invites and brought several prospects into big league camp to compete for a roster spot. While the chances for some players were greater than others, spring training offers several players the opportunity to show the team what they’re made of and put their hat in the ring. Here are a few unexpected players that have earned serious consideration for a roster spot with a strong spring.

IF/OF Lamonte Wade Jr.

Signed to a non-roster deal in January, Lamonte Wade Jr. brings a veteran presence with a history of on-base prowess to White Sox camp. Positionally, it’s an interesting fit for the team. Wade has played both corner outfield and corner infield in his big league career, but he’s never graded well defensively in the outfield. So far, he’s primarily played first base and DH in Cactus League games. The White Sox have Munetaka Murakami pencilled in at first base, and infielders Lenyn Sosa and Curtis Mead both could be called upon to play first base if needed and are out of options. Still, Wade’s .969 OPS in seven Cactus League games stands out, especially because Wade posted a 120 OPS+ as recently as 2024. A poor 2025 hurt his stock, but Wade has several years of being a productive player at the big league level, and he could easily return to that form in 2026. The White Sox could use a veteran presence with strong plate discipline on their bench, and Wade could be earning himself a spot.

Lamonte Wade Jr. WAY GONE! Giants put up a four spot! pic.twitter.com/T32M7gZuht — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 18, 2023

LHP Brandon Eisert

A regular part of the 2025 White Sox bullpen, lefty Brandon Eisert finds himself without a guaranteed roster spot this spring. The White Sox brought in Sean Newcomb, Chris Murphy, and Ryan Borucki to compete with Eisert from the left side after an inconsistent year from the 28 year-old in 2025. Newcomb and Murphy are both competing for rotation spots and have stretched out to pitch multiple innings, while Eisert, Borucki, and Tyler Gilbert have been the short-inning options this spring. In three spring appearances, Eisert has allowed no runs, just one hit, and has six strikeouts. He’s primarily pitched later in the game against minor league competition, but his early success could warrant a look in a higher leverage role. As a reliever with minor league options, it seemed like Eisert was destined for Triple-A to begin the season, but he may be forcing his way into the picture after all.

The White Sox have a handful of other players off to a strong start this spring, and the time to begin narrowing down their roster is rapidly approaching. March is the season of new beginnings, but also of tough decisions for major league baseball teams. The White Sox will have to make some of those decisions soon, and a few unexpected players are giving them a lot to think about