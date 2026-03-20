White Sox 2026 award predictions: Team MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and more

The arrival of the 2026 MLB season is nearly upon us and the excitement is in the air. For the White Sox, the excitement is driven by the team’s 19-game improvement and the arrival of several promising young players. As the team looks to take another step forward in 2026, it’s time to preview what could be an exciting season on the south side. Who will step up and become the team’s best hitter? Who will anchor the pitching staff? Which rookie will put themself on the map? Let’s make some award predictions!

Team MVP: SS Colson Montgomery

Few players on the White Sox roster have shown the kind of upside on both sides of the ball that Montgomery did in 2025. The former first-round pick was pulled from Triple-A action in May and still managed to launch 21 home runs at the big league level after the All-Star break. The key for Montgomery in 2026 will be better discipline at the plate and getting on base at a higher clip. At his best, he’s a true middle-of-the-order bat that plays good defense at a premium position, and a healthy and productive Montgomery would anchor a young White Sox lineup. There’s an argument to be made that Munetaka Murakami’s offensive upside coming to fruition would make him the best hitter in the lineup, but he doesn’t provide near the defensive value of Montgomery. Montgomery could be the best overall player on the team when healthy and feeling good at the plate.

Colson Montgomery's sixth home run since the All-Star break is a no-doubter 😤



433 ft | 108.5 mph for the @whitesox No. 4 prospect: pic.twitter.com/MveQ4JYQ43 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 2, 2025

Team Cy Young: RHP Sean Burke

I’m going to go a little bold with this prediction, but I like what I’ve seen from Sean Burke so far this spring. The big right-hander showed flashes in 2025 but struggled with consistency. When locating, Burke has the best overall stuff of anybody in the White Sox rotation, and he knows the pressure is on to perform with several young arms waiting in the wings. Opening Day starter Shane Smith could be the pick here, but I’m a bit worried about his control problems this spring and I think he could be in line for a bit of regression. This prediction is more bullish on Burke than it is concern for Smith however. I’m also quite high on LHP Anthony Kay, but I think he’s a likely trade candidate and won’t make it the full season with the White Sox. This prediction could look silly in a couple months, but I like Sean Burke’s upside heading into the season.

Opening Day nod?



No problem for @whitesox rookie Sean Burke:



6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K pic.twitter.com/DCtno0XUy0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 27, 2025

Team Rookie of the Year: RHP Tanner McDougal

The obvious choice would be to go with Murakami here, and I do think he’ll be a solid producer, but there are likely going to be some growing pains in his first year. Tanner McDougal was dominant down the stretch in 2025 and showed why this spring, touching 100 MPH with his fastball and flashing nasty secondary offerings. He’ll begin the year in Triple-A, but could be the first of the White Sox top pitching prospects to make his big league debut. McDougal should be a full go for innings this season, and I think he could dominate immediately after being called up. Not too many people outside of the White Sox organization are familiar with McDougal, but I think he’ll be a household name by September.

Tanner McDougal has been touching 99 and 100 mph on the radar gun.



And then he throws this 81 mph curveball for a strikeout. Nasty. pic.twitter.com/yg1oz6Vbbw — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 6, 2026

Team Reliever of the Year: RHP Grant Taylor

Gonna go with the obvious one here. Grant Taylor’s electric stuff is undeniable, and his goal to reach 100 innings this season should mean we’ll see him plenty. Especially now after Mike Vasil’s season-ending injury, the White Sox will need others to step up, and Grant Taylor can be one of the most dominant relievers in the league when he’s right. I expect a mixture of high leverage and multi-inning outings for Taylor, who I still believe should be a starter in the future. Taylor’s development will be crucial to the overall strength of the White Sox bullpen in 2026.

Grant Taylor, 102.2 MPH Fastball and 97mph Cutter. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YqyIziA45e — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 22, 2025

Team Most Improved Player: OF Everson Pereira

Though OF Everson Pereira wasn’t with the White Sox last season, he struggled mightily down the stretch the the Rays, posting just a .138 average and .465 OPS. The White Sox have made clear this spring that they’re high on his potential and he should have an opportunity for a fair amount of playing time in a largely unproven White Sox outfield. Pereira’s speed and power combination brings 20-20 upside if he can make enough contact, and he has the ability to play any of the three outfield positions well. He’s still just 24 and a strong season could make him a part of the White Sox future plans. I’ll give Will Venable and the White Sox coaching staff the benefit of the doubt here and believe them when they sing Pereira’s praises.