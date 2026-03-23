White Sox bullpen prospect stands out amid wild Spring Breakout game

It was a contest oozing with top prospects. Minor league baseball's Spring Breakout Game on Saturday featured two teams who each claimed at least four of the Top 100 Prospects in MLB. However, when the smoke cleared from the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox, it was an unranked, seasoned player from the Southsiders who perhaps made the greatest statement of the night.

RHP Tyler Davis was among the White Sox standouts Saturday night

27-year-old Tyler Davis finished the evening with three strikeouts in two innings of work. He didn't allow a run, only giving up one hit and two walks. And it wasn't just any group of youngsters he was pitching against. It was future talent from the defending World Series champs.

Davis hasn't always been known as a top arm. In 2023, as a two-way collegiate pitcher and first baseman, Davis' batting average was ranked fifth in the nation. However, after being signed by the White Sox as an undrafted free agent, Davis decided not to emulate Ohtani and instead focus only on pitching. In 2025 at Double-A Birmingham, in 41 relief appearances, Davis compiled a 3.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 10.67 K/9 and 4.50 BB/9. His strong performance in the Arizona Fall League helped earn his first big league spring training invite this season.

Davis' decision to stay exclusively on the mound looked like a good one over the weekend. The right-hander entered the game in the 5th inning, taking over for Landen Payne, with the Southsiders down 11-8. He had no time to settle in, as the first batter he faced was the DH, Zyhir Hope. Hope is the second-ranked player in the Dodgers' farm system and the 27th-ranked prospect in all of baseball. Davis made short work of him, striking him out on four pitches. Two of his offerings topped 96 mph. Just seven pitches later, Davis was out of the inning.

The sixth proved to be more of a challenge. The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out, thanks to a double and two walks. Davis was up to the task though, getting Moises Bolivar to fly out to right and striking out top-100 prospect Emil Morales with a nasty Splitter. Over half of Davis' pitches topped 95 mph for the evening, and he consistently had Dodgers hitters guessing.

Davis was far from the biggest name on the list coming into the evening. Sam Antonacci was fresh off a successful stint at the World Baseball Classic for Team Italy. William Bergolla has made quite a bit of noise this spring and notched a three-hit performance on Saturday. Braden Montgomery is the White Sox top-ranked prospect. However, it was Davis, the former two-way player that the Sox nabbed from Independent ball, that just may have made enough of an impression to put him on the map.

Davis hopes to make his big league debut in 2026 after a strong impression this weekend and in 2025. The White Sox will be looking for bullpen depth to accomodate for injuries during a long season, and Davis' strong performance and impressive stuff may have put him on the list.