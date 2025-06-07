The White Sox need to call up this player to replace Lenyn Sosa

A surprisingly good start to the 2025 season for Chicago White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa suffered a setback this week, as the White Sox placed Sosa on the 10-day IL with a hip flexor strain.

Sosa, still just 25 years old, has finally started to put it together at the Major League level this season. He has posted a .274 average in 57 games and it currently the team's leader in hits.

While there are definite questions about his plate discipline, Sosa is a notorious slow-starter that seems to do better with more experience at each level. There is reason to believe that he has figured it out and will be serviceable bat for the White Sox from here on out.

Sosa needs to be replaced

As the primary second baseman for much of the year, Sosa’s absence raises the question of who will replace him in the lineup. With the way the roster is constructed now, the most logical move is moving Miguel Vargas back to third base, and shifting Josh Rojas to second. That's what Will Venable has been electing to do thus far.

Rojas, a veteran offseason signing for the White Sox, has had a rough start to his season. He began the year on the IL after fracturing his toe in Spring Training, and he hasn’t exactly been lighting it up since his return. He has yet to get his batting average over .200, and he’s shown very little in the power department.

The 30 year-old seems to be better suited for a utility role on this White Sox team, but the current roster gives the White Sox little choice but to give him every day at-bats. With Rojas struggling, the right move may instead be the return of a familiar face.

The White Sox should bring back Brooks Baldwin

Brooks Baldwin made the White Sox Opening Day roster this season after debuting in 2024, and got off to a hot start. His versatility was an asset for Will Venable from the get go, and he was able to play both outfield and infield at a satisfactory level.

Unfortunately, the league made some adjustments to him offensively, and Baldwin was optioned to AAA-Charlotte for a reset after his batting average dipped down to .215. As much as 2025 is about giving young players an opportunity at the Major League level, there were not many Sox fans upset when Baldwin was sent down. It was clear he needed a reset.

Baldwin has been on a tear since joining the Knights lineup, launching 5 homers in just 15 games. Whether he made a mechanical adjustment or just regained some confidence again, I think it’s time to give Baldwin another shot.

Baldwin may or may not end up being part of the White Sox long term plans, but the 24-year-old should be given every opportunity to put himself in that conversation. He should certainly get priority over a 30-year-old journeyman on a one-year deal like Rojas.

Moving around the field all the time isn’t easy, and the White Sox have a chance to give Baldwin some stability by giving him every day at-bats at second base while Sosa is down. Baldwin has shown flashes of potential throughout both of his stints in the Major Leagues, and he’s even shown a bit of power.

The 2025 White Sox are a very young team, and the objective of the season is to figure out which young players are going to be long-term pieces. The White Sox shouldn't be giving these crucial at-bats to an aging veteran that won’t be on the team in 2026 and won’t bring back much of anything at the trade deadline.

It’s unclear how long Lenyn Sosa will be out, but at this stage in the rebuild, what’s the harm in giving Brooks Baldwin another shot? Maybe he’ll take it and run with it.