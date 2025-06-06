What the White Sox starting lineup should look like with Kyle Teel called up

Prior to this weekend's series against the Royals, the Chicago White Sox called up catching prospect Kyle Teel to make his Major League debut.

Teel is the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization and the No. 26 prospect in all of baseball. He was hitting .295 with eight (8) home runs and an .886 OPS in Triple-A before getting the call.

With Teel on the big league roster, Chicago adds another young and exciting player to the mix that has a good shot at being part of the team's next contending window. Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, Miguel Vargas, and Tim Elko are all intriguing bats with 4+ years of club control. It's essential for all of them to be getting regular at-bats.

Here's a look at the lineup I'd like to see White Sox manager Will Venable deploy on a daily basis. There are always going to be exceptions from time to time, but this needs to be the standard for the Sox moving forward.

What the White Sox everyday lineup should be

Mike Tauchman, RF Chase Meidroth, SS Miguel Vargas, 3B Andrew Benintendi, LF Kyle Teel, C/DH Luis Robert Jr., CF Tim Elko, 1B Edgar Quero, C/DH Josh Rojas, 2B

I want to see all of the young guys getting regular at-bats in the starting lineup. I don't care which of Teel and Quero is the catcher and which is the designated hitter, I just want them both playing.

While this is what I would do, the actual batting order doesn't even matter much to me as long as the right guys are in the game.

Lenyn Sosa will also be in this lineup as the starting second baseman once he returns from the Injured List. Josh Rojas can go to the bench and Vinny Capra can go to Triple-A once that happens.

Joahua Palacios and Michael A. Taylor should continue coming off the bench as pinch hitters or defensive replacements. Same thing goes for Austin Slater, but he can also DH on occasion or platoon with Mike Tauchman when a left-handed pitcher is starting for the opponent.

It's not rocket science. It makes Will Venable's job easy. Let the kids plays and give White Sox fans a reason to watch every game. Add the young starting pitching like Shane Smith, Sean Burke, and Davis Martin...and the Chicago White Sox will officially be fun, even if their record is bad.