White Sox could find ideal platoon fit in a trade for versatile Reds slugger

With the MLB Draft and the All-Star break wrapping up, the full focus of all 30 teams has shifted to the trade deadline. More than half of the season is in the books, and teams have had ample time to evaluate their rosters and determine a direction and needs. Still, some teams find themselves in the middle, and the next couple weeks could be crucial to deciding whether they buy or sell at the deadline on August 3rd. The White Sox, who enter the second half tied for first place in the AL Central, will certainly be on the buying end of the spectrum, and one name surfacing in trade rumors could bring the team a much-needed boost against left-handed pitching.

Reds outfielder Spencer Steer, who has posted a .749 OPS in 316 at bats this season, is generating trade interest, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The 28-year-old is in his fifth big league season, all with Cincinnati, and has had a season right in line with the rest of his career numbers offensively. Steer played just 28 games during his debut season in 2022, but has hit 20 home runs in each year since then, and is on track to do it again this year with 14 at the break. The Reds crowded lineup has pushed Steer into more of a utility role this season, and he’s played at least one game at every position on the field except shortstop and catcher. First base and the corner outfield spots are his most natural positions, though he’s more known for his bat than his glove anyway.

A closer look at Steer’s splits reveals why he’s such a great fit for the White Sox. In 46 games against left-handed pitching this season, Steer has posted a 1.039 OPS, compared to a .650 mark against right-handers. His career numbers are a bit more even, with an .834 OPS against southpaws and a .721 against righties, but Steer has always been better against left-handed pitching. The White Sox saw first hand the lineup deficiencies they have against lefties as the team played their worst offensive series of the year against three lefty starters for the Red Sox last week. Though players like Miguel Vargas, Chase Meidroth, and Randal Grichuk have performed better against southpaws, the production in the back half of the lineup has been virtually non-existent.

Spencer Steer extends the @Reds lead with a 3-run moonshot 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZYi0bBlIMx — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2026

The White Sox lineup against lefties needs another reliable presence

Veteran outfielder Austin Hays and former top 100 prospect Everson Pereira could provide internal offensive boosts against lefties, but at this point, the White Sox cannot rely on either player to be healthy and productive in the second half. Hays hasn’t played since early May and is currently on his second IL stint of the season, and Pereira’s concussion marked the third time he was placed on the injured list since April. The White Sox need someone they can rely on to be in the lineup and produce against left-handed pitching if they want any chance at winning a playoff series, and Steer could be that guy. He’s played at least 145 games in each of the past three seasons, so durability is not an issue, and the production has been consistent.

Steer is owed $4 million this season and has two more years of control, where he’ll be arbitration eligible before hitting free agency after the 2028 season. He’s the kind of player that the White Sox can comfortably pencil into their lineup against left-handed hitters for each of the next two seasons, and he’s worth asking the Reds about. It’s unclear what the Reds might demand in return, but the White Sox are in a position to be aggressive and take advantage of the opportunity in front of them. The majority of the trade deadline activity should focus on pitching, but the White Sox could use one more bat against left-handed hitters, and Steer could be the perfect fit.

With less than three weeks until the deadline and Steer’s name already coming up in rumors, I expect the chatter to only increase.