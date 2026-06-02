White Sox could find perfect trade opportunity in this disgruntled Pirates pitcher

With only two months remaining until MLB’s 2026 trade deadline, the White Sox are in a position to add rather than subtract for the first time in several seasons. After a weekend sweep of the Detroit Tigers, the White Sox enter Monday’s action at 32-27, just one game behind the Guardians in the AL Central and currently holding the second wild card spot. It’s not too early for White Sox general manager Chris Getz to find ways to add talent, and there’s a situation unfolding in Pittsburgh that may be worth his attention.

With Carmen Mlodzinski not 'ready' to pitch Sunday, the Pirates put him on the restricted list https://t.co/x8uOqe5thd — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) June 1, 2026

The Pirates placed RHP Carmen Mlodzinski on the Restricted List Sunday after he was expected to pitch multiple innings in relief during the game. The decision to place him on the restricted list seemed to result from a conversation between Mlodzinski and the organization earlier this week in which the Pirates informed him he’d be moving to the bullpen. With young starter Jared Jones returning from Tommy John, the Pirates needed to open a rotation spot, and Mlodzinski was the choice to move.

It didn’t seem to be anything performance-related that caused the Rams to make that decision. In 55 innings this season, Mlodzinski posted a 3.76 ERA. In fact, he posted a sub-four ERA in each of his first three big league seasons prior to this year. He worked in a bit of a hybrid role before 2026, but was finally given the chance to start this season and has done a solid job. He’s been particularly strong in his two most recent outings, dealing five innings of one-run ball against the Cubs on May 25th and five scoreless against the Cardinals the outing before that.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington addressed the media before Sunday’s game, downplaying the significance of placing Mlodzinski on the Restricted List.

“Confident that we’re going to see him pitch for this team very soon”, Cherington said. “But he wasn’t ready to do that today”.

If Carmen Mlodzinski wants out, the White Sox should be in

Mlodzinski said before the game that he is communicating with his agency about next steps. It's worth noting that he was activated from the Restricted List on Monday, but that doesn't affect his general displeasure with the organization. Should his next steps involve requesting a trade out of Pittsburgh, I think the White Sox should be interesting. Mlodzinski is a 27 year-old with a first-round track record. He features a six-pitch mix, but his curveball and sweeper are his primary strengths. When he’s gotten hit around, it’s due to poor location of his fastball. Any team that acquires him should focus on adding some extra life to the pitch, which has lost some of its effectiveness over the past couple seasons.

For the White Sox, the fit is obvious. Slotting Mlodzinski into the rotation spot currently occupied by Erick Fedde could give them a younger, more effective option, and allow Fedde to either be moved to the bullpen or moved on from completely. Mlodzinski is under control through 2029, so acquiring him may not be cheap.

I don’t believe the White Sox should sell their entire farm to push for a championship in 2026, but there’s no reason to not explore upgrades and see what they’ll cost. If Carmen Mlodzinski’s strained relationship with the Pirates leads to him becoming available, the White Sox would be remiss to not at least ask what a 27-year-old starter with a solid track record would cost.