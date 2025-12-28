White Sox could pursue former Rays and Reds hurler to round out starting rotation

With the New Year approaching, the 2026 White Sox roster is beginning to take shape. The team has addressed a handful of their biggest needs already with the additions of Anthony Kay, Munetaka Murakami, and Sean Newcomb. But with seven weeks to go until camps open and several needs that still need to be filled, I expect the White Sox to remain active in the pursuit of upgrades. One area still needing help is the starting rotation.

The White Sox added Anthony Kay to the starting rotation and will pencil him in behind returnees Shane Smith and Davis Martin, but the remaining two spots seem up in the air. 2025 Opening Day starter Sean Burke could have the inside track to a rotation spot, and prospects Tanner McDougal, Duncan Davitt, Noah Schultz, and Hagen Smith could also be in the mix. Some reports indicate that newly signed lefty Sean Newcomb may get a chance to start, but he hasn’t been a rotation mainstay in a few years, and the White Sox will likely need someone who can cover a high inning load. I believe the team will pursue another starting pitcher externally, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported in recent weeks that the White Sox are among the more aggressive teams in the mid-tier starter market. Among the names listed in this tier is former Rays and Reds starter Zack Littell, who I think could be the answer for the White Sox.

Originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2013, Littell was dealt to the Yankees following the 2016 season. Another trade sent him to the Minnesota Twins a year later, and he made his big league debut for the Twins in 2018. Littell spent parts of three seasons with Minnesota, primarily as a reliever, before catching on with the Giants in 2021. He spent 2021 and 2022 in the Giants bullpen before joining the developmentally-savvy Rays in 2023. The Rays gave Littell a chance to start, and he posted a solid 3.93 ERA over 87 innings in 2023. He spent a full season in the Rays rotation in 2024, producing a 3.63 ERA in 156.1 innings, and began the 2025 season with a 3.58 ERA in 22 starts before a deadline trade to the Cincinnati Reds. Overall, Littell posted a 3.81 ERA in 186.2 innings between Tampa Bay and Cincinnati, and he now hits the free agent market at age 30 looking for a rotation job.

Zack Littell would bring elite control and familiarity with White Sox brass

Without any overwhelming stuff, Littell’s primary asset is his elite control. He throws a slider more often than his low-90s fastball, leading opponents to chase at a high rate. His miniscule 4.2% walk percentage was among the lowest marks in baseball in 2025, and he thrives on changing speeds to keep hitters off balance. Along with his slider and regular fastball, Littell features a splitter that he throws a quarter of the time, as well as a sinker and sweeper. All these pitches have slightly different movements and he controls them all exceptionally well, leaving hitters guessing.

Along with his elite control and recent track record of eating innings, Littell brings familiarity from White Sox staff. His big break came in San Francisco while White Sox pitching director Brian Bannister was with the Giants organization, and new White Sox AGM Carlos Rodriguez was in Tampa during Littell’s time there. It seems like a natural fit for Littell, who could be open to a shorter term deal to prove himself as a starter and hit free agency again at 31 or 32.

Some nasty strikeouts in Zack Littell's first inning as a Red. pic.twitter.com/VMHn5YffMp — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 6, 2025

It’s unclear how much money the White Sox have left in the budget to allocate to the starting rotation, but a short-term deal with Zack Littell makes a ton of sense for both sides. In Littell, the White Sox get a veteran innings-eater who can take some stress off the bullpen and deliver quality innings. In the White Sox, Littell would get a low-pressure situation where he’s familiar with the personnel, and would be given the opportunity to establish a track record in his pursuit of a long-term deal. A good first half could land him a trade to a contending team and net the White Sox some assets.

All-in-all, it seems like an excellent fit for both sides. The ball is now in Chris Getz’s court to get a deal done.