White Sox fake an injury to manipulate MLB roster rules

Prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Owen White on the 15-day Injured List with a right hip impingement.

Right-handed picture Elvis Peguero was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in the corresponding move.

The White Sox brought White back to the active roster on Monday afternoon when they sent down Sean Burke. It was surprising roster move, but it was pretty clearly to me that it was move designed to give manager Will Venable more innings out of the bullpen. That's a hard thing to find this time of year.

White pitched in Monday night’s game in Atlanta and surrendered five hits and four runs while only recording one out.

The outing skyrocketed his season ERA to 9.00. His career ERA is now 12.86. Seeing as White has not been particularly successful in the minor leagues this season either, my guess is that he's getting another big league opportunity because of his previous top prospect status.

Seeing as White was only on the roster to provide some temporary depth for the bullpen, it made sense for the White Sox to send him back down after such an awful outing. It’s a pretty convenient time for an injury…likely because it’s complete made up.

White is on the “phantom IL”

Owen White only has one minor league option remaining. Once a player is out of minor league options, they must be designated for assignment and clear waivers before they can be sent down to the minor leagues.

By placing White on the Injured List, the White Sox are able to get another arm in the bullpen with Peguero while maintaining White's final minor league option.

Once his 15 days on the IL are up, the Sox can reassess if they want White on the active roster or if they want to go ahead and use up that final option.

Whenever teams fake and injury and put a player on the “Phantom IL,” it’s often officially listed as something extremely minor and vague. Kind of like a hip impingement...

You can’t convince me Owen White is actually hurt, but I won't complain about the Sox upgrading from him to Peguero.