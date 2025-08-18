White Sox make unexpected, but necessary roster move

Prior to this week's series against the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago White Sox made an unexpected roster move.

The team optioned starting pitcher Sean Burke to Triple-A Charlotte and recalled right-handed pitcher Owen White.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Atlanta, the Chicago White Sox optioned right-handed pitcher Sean Burke to Class AAA Charlotte and recalled right-hander Owen White from Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2025

White has made a few brief appearances on Chicago’s 26-man roster this season and has pitched in two games. Over 6.2 innings, the 26-year-old righty has six strikeouts and a 4.05 ERA.

Burke was the White Sox starting pitcher on Opening Day in 2025 and has been a member of the starting rotation all season. In 24 outings this year, he has a respectable 4.28 ERA over 117.2 innings pitched. That, however, is the most innings he has ever pitched in a single season.

There’s a very good possibility that Burke is wearing down as the season comes to a close. He did not make it out of the fourth inning in his most recent start against the Kansas City Royals.

Demoting Sean Burke temporarily was necessary

As surprising as it is to see a pitcher get optioned to the minor leagues when he has been fairly reliable and successful in MLB at a young age (25), it’s necessary for the White Sox to have enough innings and protect their young arms.

Yoendrys Gómez will take the ball and start for the White Sox on Monday. Shane Smith and Aaron Civale will also go in the next series. I’d bet we see White on Monday evening in relief of Gómez in a multi-inning role.

White is one of the many options on the 40-man roster that can provide Will Venable with depth out of the bullpen.

Burke will probably be returned before long, and I’d honestly be surprised if he even pitches for the Charlotte Knights.

Whatever bullets he has left in his arm this season, the White Sox are gonna want him to use them in the big leagues.

Burke was sent down because somebody had to go in a corresponding move, and he has plenty of minor-league options remaining. By sending down Burke instead of a veteran, the White Sox avoid having to designate somebody for assignment.

This one is more about the logistics of MLB rosters and less about what Burke has done on the field.