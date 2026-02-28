White Sox fans' worry level with these 3 players struggling to start spring training

A week of Cactus League action is in the books and White Sox fans have gotten their first glimpse at the 2026 iteration of the roster. For some, it’s been a red hot start to the spring as they look to carry the momentum into the season. But for a few White Sox players, the early days have been a struggle. Here are three White Sox players who have gotten off to a slow start this spring, and whether or not fans should be worried.

C Kyle Teel

It took until Thursday for Kyle Teel to notch his first hit of the spring, and it came as a double against Dodgers pitcher Carson Hobbs, who has never pitched above Double-A. Teel is now 1-for-14 this spring with six strikeouts and three walks. He also missed on both attempted ABS challenges in Thursday’s game. It isn’t the start Teel envisioned for the 2026 season, but the young catcher has plenty of time to turn things around before the season starts. He’ll head off to join Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic soon, where he’ll play in much more meaningful games and get a mental break from the grind of Arizona. In terms of work ethic, nobody on the team works harder to get better than Teel, and I’m fully confident he won’t let a slow start to the spring derail his season. Look for Teel to come back from the WBC locked in in a few weeks.

Concern Level: None

RHP Shane Smith

Coming off an all-star season in 2025, RHP Shane Smith made his first Cactus League start against the Rockies and clearly didn’t have his best stuff. In just 1.2 innings, Smith allowed three runs, two hits, a walk, and two hit batsmen. He battled his control, which is normal for this early in the season, but it’s the same kind of thing that got him in trouble at times last year. It’s worth noting that Smith’s first spring start last year consisted of three walks and four runs before he reigned in his control and dominated the rest of the Spring. Still, the White Sox will be looking to Smith to take a step forward this season and improve on his all-star season in 2025. His control will be worth watching as the spring moves along. He'll get his second chance in Saturday's game against the Guardians.

Concern Level: Mild

The second player in MLB history to make the All-Star Team in the year following his Rule 5 selection: Shane Smith! pic.twitter.com/h21BGem0qS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 6, 2025

OF Jarred Kelenic

The majority of NRI signings in baseball are not expected to actually break camp with the Major League team, but OF Jarred Kelenic may have been the exception for the White Sox. The White Sox were so excited to land Kelenic that he had a zoom press conference after signing, a rarity for a player on a minor league deal. He begun work with Ryan Fuller on making adjustments as the team hopes he can regain some of the form that made him a former top five prospect in baseball. Unfortunately, it’s been a tough start to the spring for Kelenic, who’s just 1-for-12 with five strikeouts in the early going. Kelenic has plenty of time to turn things around, and injuries to outfielders may improve his chances of making the roster, but he’ll need to start hitting if he wants to justify a place on the big league club come Opening Day.

Concern Level: High