White Sox Shane Smith named to 2025 AL All-Star Game roster and makes MLB history

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters were officially revealed on Sunday afternoon. After fan voting, a player poll, and input from the commissioner's office, the initial 32-player rosters have been finalized.

Each roster has 20 position players and 12 pitchers. Replacements will be named over the next few weeks for elected players not participating. Every team has at least one representative, as well.

For the Chicago White Sox, rookie starting pitcher Shane Smith was named to the American League All-Star roster for the first time in his career.

Smith's selection makes MLB history. It is the first time a pitcher has ever been Rule 5 selection and made the All-Star Game as a rookie.

The second player in MLB history to make the All-Star Team in the year following his Rule 5 selection: Shane Smith! pic.twitter.com/h21BGem0qS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 6, 2025

Shane Smith

Shane Smith's 2025 season got off to an electric start. After 13 starts, he had a 2.37 ERA and looked like a certified ace.

In his last four times out, he has been roughed up. After Sunday's game in Colorado, Smith's ERA is at 4.20.

Not exactly All-Star numbers, but the White Sox needed a representative and Smith probably has the largest sample size of All-Star caliber play this season. Miguel Vargas and Chase Meidroth have faded. Mike Tauchman and Adrian Houser do not have a full season of stats.

The White Sox desperately need Smith to return to form. Acquiring an All-Star starting pitcher with 5+ years of control for free in the Rule 5 draft can transform a rebuild. With as many holes as the White Sox need to fill in order to return to contention, getting consistency from Shane Smith would check off a big box.

Growing pains are to be expected. Smith has never thrown 100 innings in any single season during his entire baseball career.

I will say, it's nice to see Smith's hard work and strong start to the season be rewarded with the All-Star accolade.

I think this was the right decision by merit and the decision that was best case scenario for White Sox fans. Had the honor gone to a veteran that is about to be traded away at the deadline, it would have felt like a waste. Smith is with the White Sox to stay.