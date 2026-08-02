White Sox have prime trade target to consider in Blue Jays veteran slugger

The Chicago White Sox have been a fantastic story this season. At the time of this writing, they are at the top of the American League Central with a 58-52 record.

With the White Sox currently holding the top spot in the AL Central, it is clear that they are buyers to watch between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, which is less than 48 hours away. They should be looking to strengthen their roster to help their odds of maintaining their playoff spot.

While the primary focus will be on pitching, the White Sox could use a veteran outfielder with playoff experience. Because of this, they are now being viewed as a potential fit for a notable trade candidate.

Why George Springer makes sense as a White Sox trade target

During a recent appearance on Sportnet 590 The FAN, Jon Morosi named Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer as a potential trade target for the White Sox.

"I think George's value on and off the field for a team like the White Sox would be really big," Morosi said. "It's something I'd watch potentially as a fit here."

The White Sox could use another impactful hitter in their lineup, and Springer has shown that he can be just that when playing at his best. He has been demonstrating that as of late, as he had four home runs, 13 RBI, and a .290 batting average in July alone. With this, he has been hot for Toronto lately and could be worth taking a chance on for the White Sox.

Furthermore, Springer also had 32 home runs, 84 RBI, and a .309 batting average just last season with the Blue Jays. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to give the White Sox some serious pop if he regained this form.

As good as he is at the plate, Springer could provide the White Sox with more value than just his hitting. The White Sox need more veterans, and he would be a great mentor for their younger players to have around. The 36-year-old has plenty of postseason experience and could help out the White Sox tremendously as they look to continue to win games. Where he'd play on the field isn't completely known, but the White Sox can surely find at bats for a player of his caliber, especially against left-handed pitching.

Ultimately, with the White Sox looking to get into the playoffs and be real threats, it would make sense for them take a gamble on Springer. He would have the potential to be a very good rental for them, and it will be interesting to see if they acquire him from Toronto from here.