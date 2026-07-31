White Sox shouldn't be afraid to pay price for Angels star pitcher as trade rumors swirl

The Chicago White Sox are standing out as prime buyers for the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. They are currently at the top of the AL Central with a 57-51 record and have a two-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. With this position in mind, the White Sox should be aggressively looking to improve their roster.

One specific area that the White Sox should be aiming to upgrade is their pitching rotation. They could use another impactful starting pitcher or two as they look to get into the playoffs.

It makes perfect sense that the White Sox have been connected to Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers. Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey reported earlier this week that both the White Sox and Chicago Cubs are among the teams interested in Detmers, and with the Angels' fire sale formally beginning, the controllable left-hander should be available.

With Detmers being a very solid starting pitcher who is under team control through the 2028 season, there is no question that he has good trade value, and the competition in a bidding war will likely be steep. Although this is the case, the White Sox should not be afraid to pay the price to get him.

It is no secret that the White Sox need pitching help, and Detmers is exactly the kind of pitcher they should work hard to acquire. While the former first-round pick is already a good MLB pitcher, he still has the potential to improve. Perhaps going to an exciting team on the rise like the White Sox could help him take that next step.

Detmers has appeared in 22 games this season with the Angels, where he has a 3-7 record, a 4.03 ERA, and 145 strikeouts. However, he has notably been heating up as the campaign rolls on, which only adds to his appeal.

With all of this, the White Sox should not be afraid to make a bold move for Detmers. He would have the potential to be a very good long-term addition to Chicago's roster if successfully brought in.

White Sox should also consider targeting another Angels pitcher besides Detmers

While Detmers certainly stands out as a fascinating trade target for the White Sox, they have another pitcher worth considering from the Angels: Jose Soriano.

Like Detmers, Soriano has been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline and is under team control through the 2028 campaign.

Soriano has also been enjoying a strong season for the Angels in 2026. In 22 games, he has a 9-6 record, a 3.29 ERA, and 127 strikeouts. With numbers like these, he could also be worth bringing in, even if the cost is high.

Picking up either Detmers or Soriano would have the potential to benefit the White Sox both in the present and in the future.