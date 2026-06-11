White Sox solve roster crunch with trade of veteran outfielder to Phillies

The White Sox are getting healthier. Colson Montgomery returned to the lineup Thursday evening after missing the last two games with a back issue. In addition, outfielder Everson Pereira, who has been sidelined since late April with a strained pec, was activated prior to Thursday’s series finale against Atlanta. With Pereira’s return came an interesting roster crunch for the White Sox, and the decision has been made.

Hill, 30, joined the White Sox at the end of the 2025 season, playing in four games down the stretch. He was tendered a contract in the offseason and made the White Sox Opening Day roster out of spring training. While not an everyday player, Hill saw a regular role against left-handers during his White Sox tenure. In 50 games this season, he’s slashed .213/.284/.375 with a .659 OPS, but he’s consistently come through in clutch spots, and his four home runs all seemed to be timely. Unfortunately, the White Sox have more consistent production against left-handers from Randal Grichuk and Everson Pereira and they have enough speed in Luisangel Acuna and Tristan Peters, leaving Hill as the odd-man-out on the roster.

Chris Getz cashed in on Derek Hill's big moments with trade

Instead of being designated for assignment, the White Sox dealt Hill to Philadelphia and received a pair of prospects in return. Dylan Campbell is a 23-year-old outfielder who had seven home runs and a .693 OPS in Double-A with the Phillies this season. A former fourth-round pick of the Dodgers, Campbell has shown decent power production from the right side in the minor leagues. He’ll likely report to Double-A Birmingham. Infielder Jose Colmenares originally signed with the Phillies out of Venezuela and is currently in the midst of his best offensive season, with an .816 OPS. He is 24 years old and remains at the High-A level, so he’ll need to prove he can hit higher level pitching, but there could be some upside there.

Truthfully, the fact that Chris Getz was able to get anything in return for a journeyman outfielder that was likely going to be DFA’d should be considered a win for the White Sox, even if neither of the players end up becoming impact talents.

The White Sox likely aren’t finished with the tough decisions this season. With Munetaka Murakami and Kyle Teel set to return in the next few weeks, they’ll likely need to get rid of a player that has an argument for a roster spot. It’s a tough situation, but it’s the reality of being a competitive baseball team. They’d much rather have to move on from talented players than not have enough talent to fill out a roster.

The White Sox are certainly happy to have Pereira and his .763 OPS back from injury. When healthy, he’s shown that he can be an impact bat in their everyday lineup. We’ll see if the majority of his playing time comes against left-handers or if the White Sox make an effort to get Pereira in the lineup every night.