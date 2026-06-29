White Sox injury update: Positive progress for McDougal and Smith, Schultz's imminent return

Despite falling at the hands of the Royals in Sunday’s series finale, the White Sox wrapped up a productive homestand in which they won back-to-back series against Cleveland and Kansas City. They’ll enter a road trip against the Orioles with a record of 43-39 and tied for first place in the American League Central. The team received positive news on the injury front as well, and reinforcements could be coming soon for a pitching staff that desperately needs it.

Tanner McDougal and Shane Smith making great progress

White Sox Opening Day starter Shane Smith, who was optioned to Triple-A after three rough starts to begin the season, will be making a rehab start later this week with High-A Winston-Salem. Smith has been sidelined since April 30th with a shoulder strain and has recently begun throwing bullpens. Smith will likely make several rehab starts before the White Sox consider returning him to Chicago, and the results of those games will matter more than they would for most in his situation. If Smith can demonstrate improved control, the White Sox may consider bringing him back to the big league rotation, but if his control issues continue, he may remain in Charlotte until he figures it out.

Right-hander Tanner McDougal, shut down back in late April with a flexor strain, continues to progress and could also be heading on a rehab assignment in the near future. The 23-year-old posted a 3.00 ERA in six starts with Triple-A Charlotte prior to his injury, flashing a triple-digits fastball and striking out 27 hitters in 24 innings. The White Sox hoped McDougal would be able to contribute to their big league club this season, and a return from injury could still put him on track to do so. McDougal will likely also begin in High-A Winston-Salem before returning to the Charlotte rotation. If everything goes well, White Sox fans can look forward to seeing him in Chicago in August or September.

Noah Schultz’s return appears to be imminent

Left-hander Noah Schultz made a third rehab start for Charlotte on Friday night, firing 4.2 innings and allowing two earned runs. Schultz struck out seven hitters and got his pitch count up to 74. The White Sox optioned David Sandlin back to Charlotte after his solid outing Friday night, potentially opening the door to Schultz’s return Wednesday against the Orioles. It would be a welcome return for the White Sox top pitching prospect, who had a mixed bag during his first stint in the big leagues, but perhaps his knee soreness was to blame for some of his control issues.

HE GONE! Noah Schultz notches his first @MLB strikeout ✅ pic.twitter.com/2TrYlfrffr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 14, 2026

The White Sox certainly still believe in Schultz and his big league readiness, but the performance of Sandlin as well as the returns of McDougal and Shane Smith provide them with an insurance policy in case things go poorly.