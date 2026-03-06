White Sox injury updates: Everson Pereira, David Sandlin, Drew Thorpe, Andrew Benintendi

As the start of the 2026 season rapidly approaches, White Sox spring training has seen some standouts and some disappointments. Visions of the club’s 26-man roster are prominent, but early injuries can easily throw a wrench into the roster battles. The White Sox have had a few players dealing with injuries this spring, and the team has provided some updates on some of their ailing players in recent days.

OF Everson Pereira

Pereira’s status has been somewhat of a mystery since his removal from the lineup in the Cactus League opener in February. Manager Will Venable initially called his removal a precaution and classified Pereira as “day-to-day”. Two weeks later, however, there’s been no sign of Pereira in any spring lineups and we’ve heard very little about his status. We finally got an update earlier this week as Will Venable spoke to reporters before Thursday’s game against the Guardians.

Venable on Pereira's progress: "We are looking next week to get him out there if he continues to progress." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 6, 2026

Pereira is in the midst of a battle for the outfield spots on the White Sox roster. Prior to the injury, he was mentioned by Will Venable as a player who has impressed to start the spring, but his absence has made the White Sox decision more difficult. He’ll need to come back healthy next week to give the White Sox a couple weeks of at bats for evaluation purposes. Hopefully, we’ll see Pereira in the lineup in a few days

RHP David Sandlin

With lefty Hagen Smith making his spring debut Thursday night against Cleveland, Sandlin now stands as one of only two pitchers in major league camp who have yet to appear in a Cactus League game. Will Venable provided some context on Sandlin’s slower start this week.

David Sandlin came into camp hampered by some back stuff, per manager Will Venable, and he just hadn't had the bullpens up front. So they are going through a slower plan with him toward the regular season. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 6, 2026

Sandlin, acquired from the Red Sox in the Jordan Hicks trade, is likely to begin the season with Triple-A Charlotte’s rotation, but the White Sox believe he can help the big league rotation this season. He’s been throwing bullpens and live BP sessions, so I’d imagine his Cactus League debut is coming soon. With under three weeks to play until the season starts, Sandlin may take a couple extra weeks to build to full strength, but the early back issues seem to be in the past.

RHP Drew Thorpe

The first spring update on right-hander Drew Thorpe, who is rehabbing from a 2025 Tommy John surgery, was not a good one. The former top-100 prospect felt some pain in his elbow and went back to visit Dr. Keith Meister, who performed his surgery. Fortunately, Thorpe’s elbow looked good on the scans, and the plan was simply a couple weeks of rest.

Thorpe took a big step in his recovery this week, throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session off the mound for the first time. He felt good after his session and was scheduled to throw a slightly longer one on Friday. Though he’s slightly behind Ky Bush and Mason Adams in his rehab, Thorpe looks to be on track to make his return to the big league mound at some point in 2026. His return will be a welcome boost for the White Sox rotation.

OF Andrew Benintendi

OF Andrew Benintendi, who was scratched from the White Sox lineup last week due to side soreness, mentioned that he was feeling better and expected to return following Wednesday’s off day. Sure enough, Benintendi returned to the lineup playing left field on Thursday night. After a spring injury last season wiped out most of his Cactus League play, Benintendi hoped to get through camp healthy and start the season off right in 2026. It appears his injury scare was only a minor setback, and he’s back on track. Benintendi’s health and performance will be something for fans to monitor as the season gets underway.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from Camelback Ranch as the White Sox get set to kick off the 2026 season.