4 White Sox players fans are hoping to see in spring training games soon

The calendar has flipped to March and the number of days until the 2026 season begins is dwindling. The White Sox, who have played solid baseball early in the Cactus League and have aspirations of a big step forward, have brought over 60 players into camp to compete for roster spots. Of those, the overwhelming majority have appeared in at least one Cactus League game. Here are the final four players that have yet to debut in a spring training game that we'll hopefully see soon.

OF Everson Pereira

The White Sox brought Everson Pereira in via trade this offseason and the former top prospect was opening eyes early in camp. Unfortunately, a side injury derailed Pereira’s spring before he could appear in a game. Manager Will Venable originally called Pereira “day-to-day”, but it’s been a week and a half and he’s yet to appear in a Cactus League game. Pereira is out of options, so the White Sox will need to make a decision on his roster spot potentially with minimal game action. Three weeks remain before the start of the season, but the clock is ticking for Pereira to get back on the field. If the White Sox aren’t able to see enough to give him a roster spot, Derek Hill, Jarred Kelenic, or Dustin Harris could land the backup outfield job.

LHP Hagen Smith

Things haven’t gone as planned for Hagen Smith’s development through the first full season of his career. The White Sox envisioned a quick riser who could turn into a frontline starter and would find the minor leagues of little competition. Instead, Smith has struggled with his command and has needed to work on getting his mechanics in line. He comes into spring feeling good about where he’s at, but the White Sox have built him up slowly. Smith had a successful live BP session over the weekend and will likely appear in a game for the first time this week. He won’t be on the White Sox Opening Day roster, but a strong start to the season could land him a callup before midseason.

Hagen Smith's numbers at his Live BP: 15 fastballs, ave 97.2 mph, 9 sliders, ave 85.7 mph, 3 splits, 88.7 mph — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) February 28, 2026

RHP David Sandlin

Acquired from Boston in the Jordan Hicks trade, Sandlin brings an intriguing mix of plus pitches, and the White Sox believe he’ll be an impact starting pitcher in the future despite some scouts' concerns that he ends up in the bullpen. Sandlin has yet to appear in a Cactus League game, but like Smith, has been throwing in live BP sessions, and I’d imagine he’ll appear in a game before too long. He struggled in his first taste of Triple-A last season, so he’s likely to begin there and repeat the level as a starter. If he looks stronger this time around, he could join the Major League roster before the all-star break.

RHP Austin Voth

A late addition to camp, the White Sox signed Voth after a stint in Japan in 2025. The right-hander posted a productive season in the Seattle Mariners bullpen in 2024, but elected to go overseas for an opportunity to start instead of remaining in the states as a reliever. Voth is being stretched out as a starter this spring, and I’ve heard little about him since he arrived this spring, but I’d imagine he’s actively throwing bullpens and Live BP sessions. While I think Voth’s chances of making the roster, especially as a starter, are low, he could provide more depth in Charlotte, and I’d guess he appears in a spring game before too long.