White Sox finally get rid of Jacob Amaya, but his replacement is somehow just as bad

On Friday morning, the Chicago White Sox finally made the roster move that fans have been waiting for all season.

The Sox designated shortstop Jacob Amaya for assignment, ending his time with the team after 44 games.

Amaya inexplicably made the White Sox Opening Day roster as the starting shortstop and stuck around for nearly two months while batting .097.

Amaya was 6-for-62 at the plate before being DFAd with only one extra-base hit. He had an OPS of .232.

None of that should have come as a surprise to the White Sox. Amaya has gotten a cup of coffee in the Major Leagues in each of the last few seasons and proven to not be a big league talent each time. He is 20-for-139 (.144) in his MLB career with two career extra-base hits.

It’s a relief for White Sox fans to be free of Amaya. But somehow, his replacement on the roster is no better.

White Sox add Vinny Capra

The White Sox claimed 28 year-old third baseman Vinny Capra off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon.

Capra was added to the active roster on Friday morning and joins the Sox ahead of this weekend's Crosstown Classic.

Capra forced his way onto the Brewers' Opening Day roster with a red hot Spring Training at the plate. But ever since, reality has been catching back up to him. He started the season 4-for-54 with one home run before the Brewers eventually DFA'd him.

Capra hit a home run on Opening Day and started the season 2-for-6. He is 2-for-48 (.042) with zero extra-base hits since.

I’m not sure there’s really a difference between Capra and Amaya. Neither guy belongs on a 26-man roster and before long, Capra will be gone. When Mike Tauchmann, Austin Slater, and Korey Lee return from injury, I’d be willing to bet that Capra is one of the guys who loses his roster spot.

For now, at least it’s a fresh face. I can trick myself into believing he’ll be better than Amaya for the next week or so. I'm sure White Sox fans everywhere will do the same.