White Sox latest roster move brings prospect with unmatched energy to big leagues

The White Sox had a tough go on their latest west coast road trip, losing back-to-back series in San Francisco and Seattle and heading home back at .500 with a 26-26 record. White Sox general Chris Getz decided it was time for a bit of a roster shakeup, and the White Sox made a couple roster moves before Monday’s game, recalling utilityman Rikuu Nishida from Charlotte for his big league debut and designating OF Jarred Kelenic for assignment.

Most fans aren’t likely to have heard of Nishida, who was drafted by the White Sox in the 11th round of the 2023 draft. Nishida was born in Japan but came to the United States as a teenager and played college baseball at the University of Oregon. He will become the fifth Japanese born player in White Sox history and the second the team has added to the roster this season. On the field, Nishida’s contributions are simple. He’s posted an on-base percentage over .400 in each of the past three seasons. He has just two home runs in the minor leagues but walks more than he strikes out and consistently hits for average.

Rikuu Nishida's contributions stretch beyond his on-field impact

Off the field, however, White Sox staff has had ringing endorsements of the 25-year-old, and he’s certain to bring a contagious energy that this team badly needs. White Sox director of player development Paul Janish spoke about Nishida earlier this season:

“He’s one of the best baseball players that we have in our organization,” Janish said. “He is contagious in the best way. The players around him get better. The teams he is on win. It’s really hard for me to express how much I think of Rikuu as a player.”

I don’t expect Nishida to be a major difference-maker on the stat sheet. Though he can play several different positions, he’s never graded out well defensively in the minor leagues. He’s pretty limited as an offensive player too, though getting on base is a valuable skill. But Nishida’s impact will go beyond his on-field performance. He adds another young, hungry, high energy player to a White Sox roster that truly believes they can win this year and moving forward. Every team needs those kinds of players.

As the White Sox head home to start a crucial stretch of ten straight division games, we’ll see if Nishida’s impact on the roster is felt as quickly as the front office hopes.