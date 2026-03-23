The Chicago White Sox added another catcher to an already crowded room this weekend, reuniting with old friend Reese McGuire on a one-year, major league deal. McGuire's addition to the roster has the White Sox 40-man roster full, but several pitchers will be added to the 60-day IL in recent days, so the spots will open back up. The White Sox most recent signing could mean a myriad of different things for the team, but the most obvious impact will be on Korey Lee, who will not be on the team's Opening Day roster.

Will Venable on Korey Lee’s status with the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/COquiZhaug — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 22, 2026

Lee, who is out of options, will be traded or placed on waivers before Thursday's season opener. A solid backup catcher is valuable in today's MLB, so he's unlikely to clear waivers if that's the route the White Sox choose.

Reese McGuire will begin his second stint with the White Sox this week

2026 won't be Reese McGuire's first time with the White Sox organization. He was brought in as a defensive catcher and was promptly paired with fellow catcher Yasmani Grandal back in 2022. He didn't even last a full season in Chicago, as the White Sox dealt him to Boston for lefty reliever Jake Diekman at the 2022 trade deadline.

With Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel slotted in at catcher, McGuire's second tenure may also be short-lived. Kyle Teel will miss the first few weeks of the season with his hamstring strain, and McGuire's addition allows the White Sox to be cautious with Teel's return. If the White Sox can land an asset in a trade for Lee, then land another asset in a McGuire trade when Teel comes back, it could be a savvy move from White Sox GM Chris Getz. Edgar Quero should be the primary catcher until Teel's return, with McGuire handling the backup duties. Even with Lee's likely departure, the White Sox have plenty of depth at the catcher position.

The most likely outcome is a trade of Korey Lee in the coming days. He's 27 years old, knows how to handle a professional pitching staff, and has plenty to give to an organization. There are several teams out there that could truly benefit from a player like Lee. The White Sox are more likely to land a fringe player than a true impact talent in this deal, but even an extra depth piece to help in a key area could be a big win for the front office.

It's an unexpected wrinkle to what felt like locked-in plans, and White Sox fans should receive all the answers in the coming days.