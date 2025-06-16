White Sox manager Will Venable ejected on another holiday amid frustrating losing streak

For the second time in just over a month, Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable was ejected — this time on Father’s Day, in the first inning of a 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers that capped off a frustrating three-game sweep in Arlington.

It marked the second ejection of the season for Venable. It was also the second ejection of his managerial career. Coincidentally, both times he got rung were on national holidays. After getting tossed on Mother’s Day, Sunday’s early exit on Father’s Day brought added weight, especially as it came against the Rangers — the team he helped coach under Bruce Bochy just last season.

Being ejected and swept by his former club and mentor added another layer of frustration to an already difficult series.

A return to Arlington likely held personal meaning for Venable, who no doubt hoped to leave with more than just memories and an elevated temper.

Early exit on Father's Day

Venable's ejection on Sunday came after a disputed call in the bottom of the first inning during Aaron Civale’s at-bat against Corey Seager. Civale appeared to have struck out Seager looking on a 2-2 pitch, but home plate umpire Marvin Hudson ruled it just outside, extending the at-bat to a full count.

Will Venable has been ejected in the series finale vs. the #Rangers. The #WhiteSox skipper was livid as he got tossed while trying to avoid a sweep against his former team.pic.twitter.com/aSwjvTeRLV — Adrian White (@AdrianWhiteSox) June 15, 2025

That borderline call lit a fuse under Venable, who stormed out of the dugout and went straight to Hudson. What began as a heated protest quickly escalated into a face-to-face shouting match. Venable’s intensity boiled over as he unloaded on the veteran umpire, and he was promptly ejected from the game.

It was unquestionably the most emotion Venable has showed since he was hired by the White Sox.

Despite the emotional spark, Venable’s ejection didn’t translate to offensive momentum. The White Sox managed just one run on the day, struck out 12 times, and left eight runners stranded — a snapshot of the offensive struggles that have plagued them throughout the losing streak.

Civale solid in debut

Aaron Civale made his White Sox debut after being acquired from Milwaukee in the Andrew Vaughn trade and looked steady on the mound. The veteran right-hander allowed two runs on six hits across five innings, walking four and striking out four in a solid outing.

the stats behind Aaron Civale's first #WhiteSox start: pic.twitter.com/sJmMBNSWQU — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 15, 2025

That's exactly what the White Sox signed up for. Civale will be a reliable inning eater for Chicago and keep them in games. He will also have value at the upcoming trade deadline.

While the Sox were pleased to add Civale, the move appears to be more transactional than foundational. Per Bob Nightengale, the White Sox view Civale as a short-term asset and intend to move him before the July 31 trade deadline, aiming to bring back a package of mid-tier prospects.

His performance on Sunday offered a glimpse of the value he could bring to a contender in need of rotation depth.

Searching for answers

Now losers of five straight, the White Sox return home hoping for a much-needed reset. During the Texas road trip alone, Chicago made a flurry of moves—activating Aaron Civale, recalling Ryan Noda and Brooks Baldwin, optioning Tim Elko, Owen White, and Tyler Gilbert, and even selecting the contract of right-hander Grant Taylor from Double-A.

Will Venable got tossed for the second time as a manager in today's 2-1 loss against the Rangers.@ChuckGarfien and @OzzieGuillen discuss the ejection on #WhiteSox Postgame Live, presented by @yuenglingbeer. pic.twitter.com/DPGWLCzDPK — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 15, 2025

The front office has shown it's not afraid to shuffle the deck in search of better results. And with Venable continuing to show fire and players speaking to the internal belief within the room, the Sox are laying a foundation for a stronger second half.