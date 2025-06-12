The White Sox have made a massive improvement in this crucial area in 2025

Through 68 games, the Chicago White Sox (23-45) have seen a six game improvement from where they were at in the 2024 season (17-51).

Another shockingly poor start to the season was cause for early concern, but the Sox have really turned things around of late behind an infusion of young talent. With the youth movement underway, the White Sox are 5-5 in the month of June and 16-22 since May 1.

But Chicago's improvement goes far beyond their win-loss record this season. It’s not just the results of the games, but the way the White Sox are playing along the way.

The White Sox have lost 16 one-run games this season. They are 4-16 in games decided by one run. Obviously, that's not where any team wants to be. But I do think it shows that the Sox are playing more competitive games this year. They are keeping it close with teams, even if they're not always able to pull it out.

It really all comes down to the approach of the 2025 and the brand of baseball the White Sox play under manager Will Venable. This year's team looks prepared. This year's team looks like they love baseball. This year's team is competing every day and every at-bat.

White Sox improved walk rate

With the White Sox taking more competitive at-bats in 2025, they are forcing opposing pitchers to work much harder and getting themselves on base.

Watching the White Sox have no plate discipline and get themselves out over the last few years was a constant headache. But in 2025, the White Sox are seeing a lot of pitches and taking their walks. In the last 15 days, the White Sox have the most walks in Major League Baseball.

In the last 15 days, the White Sox have the most walks in the majors. Four more than anyone else.



They ranked last in the majors in walks the previous two seasons. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 11, 2025

In 2023 and 2024, the White Sox were dead last in baseball in walks. They are in the top half of the league and currently 14th in 2025.

Luis Robert Jr. and Miguel Vargas have both been walking at a respectable rate all season. Chase Meidroth's plate discipline has been a thing of beauty since he was called up from the minor leagues. The same thing foes for Mike Tauchman since he came off the injured List.

Rookie catcher Kyle Teel has five walks in 17 plate appearances since debuting last week.

This is one of the subtle changes that will ultimately change the culture of the organization. This shows me what the White Sox are valuing in the players they acquire for the new iteration of the rebuild. This shows me that White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames is teaching the right things.

When a player walks and controls the strike zone, they raise the floor of their production. Even when they're not swinging it well, they can have an offensive impact. We are seeing that play out on a daily basis with payers like Meidroth and Teel.

It's hard to understate how big this is for the future of White Sox baseball.