White Sox may have overlooked starter fall into their lap during silent free agency

With just a month remaining until Opening Day, all 30 MLB teams have largely shifted their focus from the offseason to the season ahead. The White Sox, who have been active in adding talent this winter, are no exception. While the team may not be desperately in the market for another starting pitcher, the lingering free agency of right-handers Lucas Giolito and Zack Littell may create an opportunity too good to pass up.

I’ve believed all offseason that RHP Zack Littell is an excellent fit for the White Sox. Despite a rotation mix of Shane Smith, Davis Martin, Anthony Kay, Erick Fedde, and a competition for the fifth spot that includes Sean Burke, Sean Newcomb, and Mike Vasil, adding Littell would give the team a reliable inning-eater and depth for a long season.

To be honest, I’m not sure why Littell remains unsigned. The 30 year-old has surpassed 150 innings-pitched in each of the past two seasons since taking over as a full-time starter. He posted a 3.63 ERA while with White Sox executive Carlos Rodriguez in Tampa in 2024, and a 3.81 ERA during a 2025 season split between the Rays and Reds. While not a big time strikeout pitcher, Littell excels at locating his Fastball, Slider, Splitter combination and avoids free passes. In addition to his recent experience starting, Littell has extensive experience in a bullpen role with solid results, giving whichever team signed him flexibility with his role. A 30 year-old inning-eater with experience in a variety of roles shouldn’t still be a free agent as we near March.

Is Zack Littell the most underrated free agent starting pitcher on the market? @jonmorosi thinks so. pic.twitter.com/mpzyzxp1vx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 13, 2026

Littell could completely change White Sox rotation competition

The White Sox have a 10-man competition for their starting rotation and may be intrigued enough by their options that they don’t feel another starting pitching addition is necessary. I think they’d be silly not to keep an open mind though. They used 10 different non-opener starters last season and will likely need a similar number to get through 162 games again this year. Littell would provide them with a veteran option to take some stress off of their young pitchers and potentially give them a trade chip come July. At this point, he’d be unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, but Littell could be the first reinforcement should a starter get off to a bad start or get hurt.

I think the White Sox making a move of this caliber at this point in the spring is unlikely. It’s much more plausible that a team like the Twins or Braves, who have already suffered significant injuries on the pitching front, will add the depth. But if the market continues to plummet, the benefit will soon outweigh the cost for the White Sox to get involved.

General Manager Chris Getz may be focused on the season ahead, but he should keep an open mind to one more addition.