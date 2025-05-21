3 Chicago White Sox players that will be off the team by June

By now, Chicago White Sox fans are probably tired of seeing the team trot out players that are consistently not getting the job done.

The White Sox bullpen is an absolute disaster, currently with an ERA of 4.65. The starting lineup isn't much better. The Sox have "auto outs" in the lineup pretty much every day. That gets old in a hurry.

The good news is that there is help coming. With a handful of veterans ready to come back from the Injured List, the White Sox are going to be making roster changes over the next week. Here are three Sox players who I don't think will still be on the team come June 1.

Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster has a 7.15 ERA in 11.1 innings out of the bullpen this season. He has been a massive disappointment since joining the Sox as part of the Aaron Bummer trade and admittedly, the expectations weren't all that high to begin with.

He has allowed an expected batting average of .299, despite being elite in average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage.

Shuster did not make the Opening Day roster, but has been called back up on multiple occasions due to bullpen injuries. Two left-handed relievers - Fraser Ellard and Tyler Gilbert - are currently on the Injured List. I'm expecting one of them (probably Ellard) to be back before June 1 and Shuster to get sent back to Charlotte.

Vinny Capra

The White Sox claiming Vinny Capra off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers was a hard move to understand when it happened. It's even more puzzling now that Capra has been with the Sox for almost an entire week and has not played in a single game.

In five games since Capra joined the Sox, he has not had an at-bat, has not played an inning in the field, he has not even been used as a pinch runner.

It really goes to show that Capra provides absolutely nothing for the Sox on the field. They have no use for him. With Mike Tauchman and Korey Lee coming back from rehab stints soon, Capra has not shot at being with the White Sox after June 1.

Joshua Palacios

The more Will Venable uses Joshua Palacios in the everyday lineup, the more I question this one. But my gut still says that the White Sox prefer Michael A. Taylor to Palacios for defensive reasons.

Either way, both Mike Tauchman and Andrew Benintendi are currently on rehab stints with the Charlotte Knights. The White Sox are not getting rid of Luis Robert Jr. or Austin Slater, and at least one outfielder has to go.

Chris Getz will have an interesting decision to make, but my guess is that Palacios is returned to Triple-A while Taylor is kept on the Major Leagues as the defense-first bench outfielder.