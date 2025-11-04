White Sox News: Coaching Hire, Tim Elko Injury, Love for 2025 Draftees, Free Agents, and AFL Week 4 Highlights

The World Series coming to a close has officially signaled the start of the offseason for the Chicago White Sox. The team faces an important stretch as decisions on roster moves begin and key dates approach. Staff changes and injury updates headline another active week, while injury developments and the Arizona Fall League continue to shape the picture. With a new coach in the fold, the organization keeps emphasizing player growth, and steady progress from prospects in Glendale adds optimism.

Orioles Assistant Hitting Coach Sherman Johnson Joining White Sox as Minor League Hitting Coordinator

Sherman Johnson is expected to join the White Sox player development staff as a minor league hitting coordinator, according to multiple outlets. Johnson most recently held dual responsibilities in Baltimore as an assistant hitting coach and upper-level hitting coordinator.

Sherman Johnson, the Orioles’ assistant hitting coach, is joining the Chicago White Sox as a minor league hitting coordinator, two sources said — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) October 28, 2025

A Florida State alum, he reached the big leagues with the Angels in 2018 before beginning his coaching path in 2023 with Double-A Bowie. His progression through the Orioles organization included work with hitters across the upper minors and major-league levels.

The move strengthens Chicago’s focus on maintaining a consistent hitting identity under Director of Hitting Ryan Fuller. Johnson’s previous collaboration with Fuller in Baltimore likely helped influence the transition. With leadership changes taking place within the Orioles organization, the timing opened an opportunity for Johnson to join Chicago’s system.

Tim Elko Undergoes ACL Surgery

First baseman Tim Elko underwent surgery on his right knee to repair a torn ACL after an injury that dated back to mid-summer. The procedure, performed by Dr. Lyle Cain at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, marks the second time Elko has sustained the same ligament injury after first tearing it at Ole Miss in 2021.

1B Tim Elko yesterday underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.



Elko’s estimated recovery time is eight months, per the team — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 29, 2025

His recovery is expected to take roughly eight months, which places his potential return around mid-season next year. The setback follows a stretch that included a stint on the injured list with a knee sprain and a late-season evaluation that revealed more significant damage.

Baseball America Highlights 2025 White Sox Draftees for Top Tools

Two recent White Sox draft picks appeared on Baseball America's tools lists for the 2025 class.

The best fastballs according to our 2025 MLB Draft report cards ⚾ 🔥



See more superlatives for each team: https://t.co/H0rLYba7g1 pic.twitter.com/SXfyPSTo5o — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 29, 2025

Right-hander Gabe Davis earned recognition for one of the top fastballs in his draft class. Standing 6-foot-9 with a power-driven delivery, Davis combines elite velocity that touches triple digits with strong riding action through the zone. Evaluators view him as a high-upside project whose next step will be refining command and developing consistent strike efficiency.

The best pure hitters from our 2025 MLB Draft report cards.



See more superlatives for all 30 teams: https://t.co/t4zW0s8hto pic.twitter.com/lKIaGoCqcf — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 30, 2025

Outfielder Jaden Fauske drew recognition for his advanced offensive polish. The 18-year-old Illinois native has long been praised for his disciplined left-handed swing and ability to drive the ball to all fields. He built a strong prep résumé with a productive senior season and standout showcase performances. His offensive profile centers on consistent contact and growing gap power that could turn into home run strength as he matures.

MLBPA Announces Free Agents, Two White Sox Pitchers Included

The MLBPA released its list of free agents as the offseason begins. The White have two such players:

Left-hander Tyler Alexander, who filled a bulk-inning role for Chicago in 2025, posted a 4.98 ERA with 82 strikeouts across 97.2 innings while appearing in 52 games.

Right-hander Miguel Castro, who made six total appearances before a knee injury ended his season, leaving him with a 7.50 ERA. Both pitchers now enter the market, opening room for the White Sox to evaluate pitching depth and 40-man priorities.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



137 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents

AFL Week 4, Braden Montgomery Headlines the Standouts

Braden Montgomery continued to impress in the Arizona Fall League, earning recognition from MLB Pipeline after another strong week in Glendale. The outfielder connected for both a triple and a home run while driving in five runs in a three-hit game on Saturday, underscoring his impact at the plate.

His patient approach and ability to lift the ball to all fields have stood out early in his return from injury. Through eight games, Montgomery carries a .385 average with a .568 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging mark, walking more often than he has struck out.

Braden Montgomery (@whitesox) launches his first Fall League homer!



MLB's No. 35 prospect has a 1.219 OPS through seven contests for Glendale.



Tune in LIVE: https://t.co/9acflKquyn pic.twitter.com/HSggxPDwtV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 1, 2025

Sam Antonacci also continues to stand out in the White Sox system this fall. The 22-year-old infielder has drawn attention for his polished approach at the plate and flexibility in the field. A 2024 fifth-round selection from Coastal Carolina, he has made quick strides in adjusting to pro pitching and consistently finds ways to compete in each at-bat. His command of the strike zone has been a key strength, as he rarely chases and works deep into counts. Antonacci has handled almost every infield spot this year but looks most natural at second base, where his instincts and quick hands shine.

Caden Connor also kept swinging well, now hitting .365 with an on-base percentage above .500 in the AFL and drawing attention from evaluators across the league. If he can continue holding his own at the plate in a corner outfield spot, he could push for an organizational depth role with the 2026 White Sox.

Ryan Galanie hit .400 on the week with four hits in ten at-bats and three runs batted in, showing steady progress and raising his overall average to .256 for the campaign.

Hagen Smith worked three innings on Wednesday and allowed one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. He sat in the mid-90s with his fastball and showed steady command while throwing 27 of 40 pitches for strikes.

The outing came in a matchup against Yankees prospect Bryce Cunningham, a former SEC opponent from their Arkansas and Vanderbilt days. Both pitchers impressed in a duel that echoed their college battles, with Smith noting afterward that he focused on mixing more changeups and executing within the zone. His only hit allowed was a soft cue shot off the end of the bat, and his continued growth after returning from an elbow issue highlights why he’s viewed as one of the AFL’s premier arms.

Hagen Smith is through his Wednesday start. He goes 3 innings and allows 1R on 1H and 1BB. He strikes out 1 on 27 of 40. Smith leaves with a 2-1 lead, but the #DesertDogs are now down 3-2. pic.twitter.com/1irl57PDox — FutureSox (@FutureSox) October 29, 2025

On the mound, Carson Jacobs turned in two scoreless appearances totaling one and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts and just one walk. Tyler Davis made two appearances and allowed one run across two innings while striking out two.

Jarold Rosado faced control challenges through limited work, yielding four earned runs on one hit and three walks in one and a third frames. The group has shown flashes of progress as the Glendale moves into the home stretch.