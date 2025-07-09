White Sox News: Elko is back, Robert Jr. is healthy, and Chicago signs a new pitcher

The Chicago White Sox made a handful of notable moves prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The transactions and injury updates then continued on Wednesday morning. The roster is getting a real shakeup with the All-Star break and MLB trade deadline quickly approaching.

Luis Robert Jr. returns from the IL

On the heels of an 8-4 defeat Monday night, the White Sox welcomed back outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who was on the IL with a hamstring strain.

In what wound up being a more minor strain, Robert missed just 10 games and returned to the lineup Tuesday night just a few weeks ahead of the crucial trade deadline.

Robert Jr.'s name has been floated in trade talks all season despite his poor performance, and his injury just made the trade market even more murky. Robert will look to prove that he’s healthy, and the White Sox will rely on him to get the bat going as they attempt to cash in on his elite tools at the deadline.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned IF Tristan Gray to Charlotte just one day after he was recalled. Gray, 28, did not appear in a game for the White Sox, but has had a solid first half in Charlotte with nine (9) home runs and a .280 batting average.

Tim Elko is back in MLB

Brooks Baldwin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the White Sox returned first baseman Tim Elko from AAA-Charlotte.

Elko batted just .155 with four home runs in 18 MLB games earlier this season, but he has continued to have success in the minor leagues.

Elko was immediately inserted into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. With Ryan Noda on the IL and Tristan Gray sent back down, there is an opening for Elko to get some regular at-bats at first base over the next few weeks.

It's a tough break for Baldwin, who was finally starting to heat up. Baldwin was 7-for-18 with a home run and two doubles in his last five games before going on the Injured List.

White Sox give positive Davis Martin updates

Right-hander Davis Martin, on the IL since June 20th with forearm soreness, is reporting to AAA-Charlotte this week to begin a rehab assignment.

Martin is expected to pitch on Wednesday for the Knights, and will make another appearance on Sunday. It’s unclear where Martin's pitch limit will be, but with only three days in between starts, it’s likely that Wednesday will be a shorter outing.

It was previously reported that Martin’s IL stint was more precautionary than anything, so he shouldn’t require a long rehab stint, and it’s reasonable to assume he’ll re-join the White Sox after the All-Star break.

The White Sox could certainly use Martin and his 3.79 ERA back in the rotation as they look to find innings and help preserve their young starters.

White Sox sign minor league pitcher Kyle Tyler

Speaking of finding innings to preserve young starters, the White Sox agreed to a minor league deal with RHP Kyle Tyler on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Tyler, 28, was designated for assignment by the Orioles on June 28th after beginning the season in the Phillies organization.

The #WhiteSox have signed former #Orioles right hander Kyle Tyler to a minor league deal. https://t.co/k2l3gSwROu — James Fox (@JamesFox917) July 8, 2025

Tyler has thrown 48 career big league innings, with 31.2 of them coming with the Miami Marlins in 2024. He has a 4.31 ERA in parts of three Major League seasons. Tyler will likely be assigned to Charlotte when his contract with the White Sox becomes official, and he may or may not make it to the big league roster this season.

For now, Tyler provides minor league depth that has some big league experience as the White Sox look to fill up innings down the stretch.

As the trade deadline approaches, the White Sox will certainly be active in reshaping the roster. Be sure to check in here for the latest updates throughout the season.