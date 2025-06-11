3 teams rekindle interest in White Sox OF Luis Robert Jr. as MLB trade deadline nears

With just 50 days remaining until the MLB trade deadline on July 31, speculation around potential moves is beginning to intensify.

Among the top position players potentially available, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. stands out—and with glimpses of his All-Star talent reappearing as recently as Tuesday night, the Sox may have a chance to re-ignite a once robust market for their star center fielder.

3 teams have reported interested in Robert Jr.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, teams like the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies are now expected to be in the conversation for Robert as the trade deadline approaches.

Each team has postseason aspirations and the need for a potential impact player. When Robert is at his best, he can win a game single-handedly.

Luis Robert Jr. continues to draw attention as a potential trade piece.



Teams like the Yankees, Mariners, and Phillies are expected to be in the conversation ahead of the trade deadline, according to industry sources. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 11, 2025

The most recent example of this was on Tuesday night in Houston. Robert helped lift the White Sox to a 4-2 win over the first-place Astros with a two-hit effort that included a go-ahead RBI double and his sixth home run of the season.

Robert also flashed his defensive brilliance in the eighth inning, racing in for a game-saving sliding catch with two outs and two runners on.

Robert's fourth-inning blast was his first home run since May 3, snapping a 28-game drought. The performance helped him break out of a 3-for-31 slump and came at a time when he needed it most.

Sent that straight into orbit. pic.twitter.com/VKHAvyGI8M — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 11, 2025

Robert Jr. reminded teams of his value

Even with inconsistent results at times this season, Robert’s tools remain elite. He’s tied for third in Major League Baseball with 21 stolen bases and has shown an improved eye at the plate, leading the team with 25 walks. Tuesday’s game served as a reminder that he remains one of the most dynamic talents in baseball when locked in.

Efforts like this only strengthen Robert’s case as a centerpiece of the deadline. Robert has the rare ability to immediately impact both sides of the ball—something few trade candidates offer.

Luis Robert Jr. gets the Sox out of the jam ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xjUAbuFeXH — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 11, 2025

The White Sox, now 5-2 in their last seven games, are building momentum as a unit, but all signs still point to Robert being one of the biggest names on the move this summer. Robert’s tools are undeniable. The only question now is which contender will step up to meet the asking price.

Bets landing spots for Robert Jr.

The Yankees, Mariners, Phillies, Dodgers, and Reds have all been connected to Robert at various points, as outlined in past reporting. The Dodgers had previously held trade discussions that were ultimately "tabled" due to the cost of prospects, while Cincinnati reportedly balked at Chicago's salary terms earlier this spring. The Phillies’ history of interest includes talks involving top prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford, though Andrew Painter was considered off-limits.

Seattle, meanwhile, remains a natural fit thanks to their mix of MLB talent and prospect capital. Earlier this spring, the Mariners were spotlighted as an ideal match. Their impressive showings against the Sox only further highlighted that potential alignment.

The Yankees have also remained on the periphery of discussions, having expressed interest during preliminary talks last summer. While those talks never progressed into a deal, Robert’s right-handed power and athleticism would be a compelling fit for a Yankees lineup seeking more production in the bottom half. New York remains a team to monitor closely if the trade market gains momentum.

Ultimately, Chris Getz probably overplayed his hand during these negotiations. The offers that were on the table during the offseason were the best the White Sox could do. Sometimes you gamble and lose and eventually the White Sox front office will have to know when to count their losses.

But with Robert’s performance picking up and multiple teams re-engaging, the White Sox may soon find themselves in a position to leverage that past interest into legitimate offers, particularly if they explore packaging him with another player, and getting a reasonable return.

That production, paired with the league-wide need for dynamic, controllable outfielders only adds to Robert’s appeal as the deadline approaches. Sox fans need to pray he stays hot.