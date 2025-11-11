The offseason officially began for the Chicago White Sox, with early moves highlighted by the retention of center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and the recent coaching hires. From All‑Rookie honors and 40‑man roster updates to event announcements and Fall League performances, this first week of November marked the true beginning of the offseason and provided a fuller picture of how the organization is shaping its direction heading into 2026.

Colson Montgomery Receives Honors from MLB Pipeline

Colson Montgomery earned a spot on MLB Pipeline’s 2025 All‑Rookie First Team as the designated hitter after a breakout campaign that featured 21 home runs in 71 games.

Which rookies stood out the most in 2025?



Here's our All-Rookie Team: https://t.co/dQGR86Xx0A pic.twitter.com/ovFmYR6vQA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 10, 2025

He joined White Sox rookies Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, Shane Smith, and Mike Vasil on the honors list. Meidroth and Teel each surpassed a 1.0 WAR mark in their debut seasons alongside Montgomery, giving Chicago one of the strongest rookie position-player groups in the league. Smith delivered a 3.81 ERA as a Rule 5 selection and earned an All-Star nod, while Vasil impressed with a 2.50 ERA across 101 innings in 2025.

40‑Man Roster Update: Berroa, Thorpe, and Bush Reinstated

White Sox reinstated RHP Prelander Berroa, RHP Drew Thorpe, and LHP Ky Bush from the 60‑day injured list. The move brings the 40‑man roster to 35 and marks an early step in restoring pitching depth.

The White Sox have reinstated RHPs Prelander Berroa and Drew Thorpe and LHP Ky Bush from the 60 day injured list. The 40 man roster increases to 35. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) November 6, 2025

Each missed 2025 with injuries and will aim to regain form as healthy options in 2026. Their return strengthens both the rotation and bullpen and gives Chicago needed stability heading into a busy stretch of decisions later this month.

2026 Spring Training and SoxFest Live Details

The White Sox announced their 2026 Cactus League schedule, which begins February 20 against the Cubs at Sloan Park and runs through March 23 versus the Athletics. The team will play 16 home games at Camelback Ranch, including split‑squad matchups and a Spring Breakout showcase featuring White Sox and Dodgers prospects. Game times are forthcoming, giving fans an early look at opportunities to plan their trips to Arizona.

The White Sox’ spring training schedule pic.twitter.com/ciQETMdimQ — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) November 5, 2025

The announcement pairs with the return of SoxFest Live, a two‑day celebration at Bridgeport’s historic Ramova Theatre on January 30–31. The event will feature music, conversations with players and coaches, and interactive fan experiences. Night One will serve as a Season Ticket Holder exclusive, while Night Two opens to the public with both general admission and MVP packages. A Kids Camp presented by Wintrust Junior Savers Club® will also take place that Saturday morning at the ComEd Rec Center in Pilsen.

AFL Week 5: Montgomery, Antonacci, and Smith Headline Fall Stars

Braden Montgomery continued to impress in the Arizona Fall League. The outfielder added three doubles and drew multiple walks, flashing the patience and power that define his profile. He also reached base twice in the Fall Stars Game.

Sam Antonacci remained one of the hottest hitters in the desert, reaching base eight times in three games while also delivering the walk-off sacrifice fly that sealed the AL’s 5–4 win in the Fall Stars Game.

Caden Connor kept his momentum rolling, going 4-for-8 with two steals and a walk. Ryan Galanie drew three walks and an RBI across two games and represented the White Sox in the AFL Home Run Derby.

Hagen Smith turned in a perfect two-inning start before striking out two in a scoreless frame during the Fall Stars Game. He worked through a single and a walk to complete the inning unscathed, leaning on a biting slider that hovered in the mid‑80s and pairing it with a fastball sitting between 95‑98 mph. The mix showed why his stuff continues to draw high marks as he builds on a strong finish to his first professional season.

Tyler Davis and Carson Jacobs each contributed clean outings out of the bullpen, combining for four scoreless appearances with four strikeouts. Jarold Rosado worked one inning and earned the win, allowing no hits or runs despite three walks, needing 22 pitches with nine strikes to escape a bases-loaded jam, while Connor McCullough wrapped up his AFL stint earlier in the week.