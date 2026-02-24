White Sox News: Smith and Schultz timelines, Pereira's injury, Cholowsky's big weekend

The final week of February is upon us and the buzz around White Sox camp is heating up with the weather. A strong first weekend of Cactus League action has thrown fuel on the fire of optimism around camp. With quotes, analysis, and updates coming from Glendale nearly every day, here are a few of the latest news bits from the beginning of this week.

Schultz and Smith still on track

White Sox top pitching prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, who are with the team in big league camp but will not be on the Opening Day roster, have yet to make their Cactus League debuts. Both are healthy and working on the back fields, but the White Sox are being cautious with the ramp up for their prized prospects.

According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, both pitchers threw a live batting practice session this week, with Schultz throwing Sunday afternoon and Smith on Tuesday. They will each have one more live BP session before pitching in a Cactus league game next week. Despite Will Venable’s declaration that neither will break camp with the team, both Schultz and Smith are expected to contribute to the major league club this season. Both are likely to open the year with Triple-A Charlotte, where a strong start in a hitter-friendly environment could get them to the big leagues sooner rather than later.

Everson Pereira’s injury update

White Sox OF Everson Pereira, who has opened eyes early in camp, has yet to appear in a Cactus League game. While initially in the lineup for Friday’s opener against the Cubs, Pereira was scratched due to tightness in his side. Will Venable provided an update on Pereira on Friday evening:

“Good, just a little soreness,” Venable said. “Just really precautionary. Wanted to make sure we didn’t put him in a tough spot.”

Venable indicated that Pereira is considered day to day, but he still has yet to appear in a game. Hopefully, it’s a precaution and not an indication of a more serious injury. Pereira certainly has a chance to make the White Sox Opening Day roster, as the team traded for him and he’s currently out of minor league options.

As for Colson Montgomery, who was scratched from Monday’s lineup, it was simply a matter of feeling a bit under the weather after his workout. Nothing to be concerned about there.

Roch Cholowsky’s big weekend

With the White Sox landing the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft, all eyes are on UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowksy. A unique combination of power and pure hitting ability, Cholowky showed out during the Bruins first weekend, but faced a much-tougher TCU team this past weekend. The 20 year-old launched three more home runs this weekend, and now holds a slash line of .393/.486/1.143 and six homers in seven games. White Sox special assistant Jim Thome was in Los Angeles this weekend to watch Cholowsky. Barring an unforeseen injury, there likely isn’t much competition at the top of the draft, and the White Sox are certainly excited to land a potential franchise player in July. White Sox fans should continue to keep an eye on UCLA baseball this season.

White Sox special assistant to the GM Jim Thome is in the house at Jackie Robinson Stadium for Game 2 between No. 1 UCLA and No. 8 TCU. #RochWatch — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) February 21, 2026

Stay tuned for all the latest news and updates from White Sox Spring Training!