White Sox offensive depth creates a competitive environment in Spring Training

The first three box scores of Spring Training painted a clear picture that should have White Sox fans excited. The White Sox have gotten production from nearly every corner of the lineup, and it's begun to build a competitive environment that any front office would hope for. Early results can often be misleading, and certainly don't always carry over into the regular season, but the White Sox strong offensive performance has been encouraging so far.

Through three games, the White Sox outscored their opponents 24-5, and out hit them 33-25. The most important part is that the offensive success can't be traced to the success of a single player. The White Sox have had several notable standouts in their first few games of Cactus League action.

The White Sox have gotten production all the way down the lineup early

The evidence speaks for itself. In game one against the Cubs, RBI distribution came from five different players, whereas game two against the Athletics saw eight different players drive in runs. Edgar Quero had a particularly good game against the Athletics, driving in four runs on three hits in his three at bats. Five different players drove in a run in Sunday's win over the Brewers as well.

3-3. 4 RBI. 1 PK.



have yourself a day Edgar Quero 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BWTfU7ES4h — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) February 21, 2026

It's also worth noting that the runs aren't slowing up during the latter stages of the game. The eighth and ninth innings alone saw six runs scored, so even the White Sox minor league players have started strong on offense . In addition to 33 hits, the White Sox logged 15 walks. That many hits, plus that many batters taking their free base, means plenty of at bats with runners in scoring position. The team as a whole has gone 12-42 when runners are in scoring position, good for a .286 average. That'll certainly work.

While some of the strong starters were expected to perform, like Quero and Murakami, there are a few less-known names to watch. Dru Baker, a young center fielder, has made a splash with his performance against the Athletics. William Bergolla Jr, a young infielder also turned heads going 2-2 and driving in a run later in the game. There are many more young players making an impact and vying for a roster spot, Baker and Bergolla Jr are just to name a few.

Three games is too small of a sample size to pull any real meaningful information, but it can give early indications. Through 18 innings, Chicago's offense has been layered rather than top heavy. If this continues, roster decisions later this month will be earned, not assumed. The White Sox hope this organization depth will translate to the big league roster and benefit the team for years to come.